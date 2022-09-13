Rutgers Swimming & Diving Announce 14 Newcomers For 2022-23 Season

Courtesy: Rutgers Athletics
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers swimming and diving has announced the newest members of the roster welcoming 14 new Scarlet Knights to campus for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Rutgers adds nine freshmen and five transfers – including a trio of sophomores and a pair of graduate students – “To The Banks”.
MEET THE SCARLET KNIGHTS
JULIA BARTOSZEWICZ
Back/Free
Clifton, N.J./Passaic County Technical Institute
IN THE POOL
- Holds eight school records
- Four-time County Champions
- Four-time Big North Champion
- Two-time NJTAC Champion
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Jerzy and Ewa
- Has one brother, Tomacz
- National Honor Society
- World Language Honor Society
- President of National Honors Society of Dance Arts
- Rho Kappa History Honors SocietyPlans to major in public health
BARTOSZEWICZ ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “It provided me with the best opportunities and team I was looking for.”
SEPHORA FORD
Diving
Sheffield, England | Birkdale School
IN THE POOL
- British Diving Cup – finalist, 5th place
- British Junior Elite champion – 3M & synchronized diving
- British Junior Elite silver & bronze medalist
- PlatformROMA Cup, Italy, – 3M springboard champion, 3M synchronized champion, silver medal platform
- Klinger Cup, Germany – Platform champion, silver medal in mixed 3M synchronized open, 3M bronze medal, 1M silver medal
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Jason and Clare
- Has two brothers, Joseph & Joel
FORD ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers for the combination of academic and diving opportunities and the really welcoming team.”
GRACE HAGEMASTER
Free/Back
Frankfort, Ill. | Lincoln-Way East
IN THE POOL
- High school record holder in 100 free relay &100 backs
- 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-State Team
- 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-Sectional Team
- 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-Conference Team
- 2020 & 2019 All-State Team
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Donald and Christy
- Has one brother, Mac
HAGEMASTER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “Everything about the school and athletics program felt right. I absolutely loved the school the moment I stepped foot on campus.”
IN THE POOL
2022-23 (Graduate Student) – at Rutgers
- Won 100 breast at North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) Mid-Summer Classic to qualify for Phillips 66 National Championships
- Broke 17-year-old pool record held by six-time Olympian and former 100 breast world-record holder Rebecca Soni
2021-22 (Senior) – at St. Bonaventure
- Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
- Atlantic 10 Performer of the Week – Oct. 12, 2021; Nov. 2, 2021; Jan. 25, 2022
- Finished career with seven individual medals at Atlantic 10 Championships in four seasons, also earning an additional relay medal
- Racked up 18 individual wins during the dual meet season
- Earned a silver medal at Atlantic 10 Championships in the 100-breaststroke (2/18)
- Tied for seventh at the A-10 Championships in the 200 IM (2/17)
- Member of the 200 medley relay team that placed fifth to move into third place for top times in St. Bonaventure program history at the A-10 Championships (2/16)
- Ended dual meet season at Niagara with victories in the 100 breast and 200 breast (1/29)
- Earned a trio of triumphs vs. Binghamton (1/22)
- Secured three wins at Canisius (1/15)
- Won 100 breast at WVU Invitational (11/18-11/20)
- Captured victories in 200 IM and 200 breast at Cornell (11/6)
- Won the 100 breast and 200 breast at A10 Classic (10/30-10/31)
- Broke the pool record that was set in 1996 with a time of 1:03.70 in the 100 breast at the Colgate Invitational (10/9)
- Scored three individual event victories against Saint Francis (Pa.) (9/25)
2020-21 (Junior) – at St. Bonaventure
- Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
- Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
- Won a gold medal a set a new program record in the 100-breast (1:00.75) and also earned a silver medal in the 200-breast at Atlantic 10 Championships (4/17)
- Won the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM and finished second in 200 medley relay at Binghamton (4/3)
2019-20 (Sophomore) – at St. Bonaventure
- Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
- Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
- Broke the St. Bonaventure program record and won silver medals in the 100 breast (1:01.24) and 200 breast (2:12.26). Also a member of the SBU record-setting 200 medley relay team (1:41.36) at the Atlantic 10 Championships (2/22)
- Part of the bronze-medal winning 400 medley relay team at A-10 Championships (2/21)
- Won the 200 IM, 100 free and member of the winning 200-medley relay team in a win at Niagara (1/31)
- Winner of 100 breast, 200 breast and part of the first place 200 medley relay in a home victory vs. Binghamton (1/20)
- Finished fourth in the 100 breast and 200 breast at the Zippy Invite (12/8)
- Earned wins in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 400 medley relay team in home win vs. Canisius (11/15)
- Tallied wins in the 100 breast and 200 breast while also finishing third in 200 IM on the road against Cornell (11/9)
- Claimed individual wins in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay at the Atlantic 10 Classic (11/3)
- Winner of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 400 IM, 400 free relay and 400 medley relay at Justin Jennings Memorial Invitational (10/12)
- Second in 100 breast, fourth in 50 breast and eighth in 200 IM at the PSU Sprint Fest (10/4)
2018-19 (Freshman) – at St. Bonaventure
- CSCAA Scholar All-American
Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
- Won a bronze medal and broke the St. Bonaventure program record in the 100 breast (1:01.62) and 200 breast (2:15.98) at Atlantic 10 Championships (2/23)
- Helped 200 medley relay team to a fifth-place finish, 200 free relay team to an 11th-place finish and finished in 14th place in the 200 IM at the 2019 Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships (2/23)
- Part of the winning 200 medley relay team and took third in the 200 free vs. Niagara (2/2)
- Won in the 100 and 200 breast and was a member of the second-place 200 medley relay team at Binghamton (1/26)
- Earned the victory in the 100 breast and member of the second-place 400 medley relay and second-place 200 free relay teams against Cornell (1/21)
- Grabbed first place in the 200 IM, first place in the 100 breast and was a member of victorious 200 medley relay against Canisius (11/10)
- Finished first in the 200 breast, member of the second-place 400 medley relay and second-place 200 medley relay (1:47.74) teams and placed fourth in the 200 IM at the Atlantic 10 Classic (10/28)
- Earned first in the 200 breat, was a member of the first-place 400 medley relay team and placed second in the 200 IM against Colgate (10/20)
- Won the 100 breast and the 200 breast, placed fifth in the 100 IM and was a member of the sixth-place 200 medley relay team at the Justin Jennings Memorial Invite (10/5)
- Set Justin Jennings Memorial Invite meet record in 100-backstroke with a time of 1:04.80 (10/5)
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Tracey and Myers
- Has one brother, Joshua, and two sisters, Sarah and Hannah
KIMMEL ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the opportunity to challenge myself in the classroom and the pool. Swimming for Rutgers I will compete against some of the fastest competitors in the nation. Rutgers has a great communications master’s I was looking for, and the campus’s location is perfect.”
VIKTORIIA KOSTROMINA
Breast/IM
Kamianske, Ukraine/Lyceum 1
IN THE POOL
- Won bronze in mixed medley relay and seventh in the 200 fly at 2021 European Junior Championships
- Took first in 50 fly and second in 100 fly at Gyor Open Olympic Qualification Event
- Competed at 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan
- Holds Ukrainian relay record
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Denys and Olha
- Brother Denys swam at West Virginia
Jessica Kraus
Breast
Boise, Idaho/Borah/Nevada
IN THE POOL
- Borah High School 100 Breaststroke school record holder
- Two-time Idaho state runner-up in 100 Breaststroke
- 2020 Snake River Swimming Female Athlete of the Year
- Junior National Qualifier
PERSONAL
- Daughter of David and Brenda
- Has two sisters, Samantha and Madeline
- Sister Samantha swam at Indiana and Utah
- Member of the National Honor Society
- Boise Rotary and William E. Borah Scholar
- Graduated in top 10 percent of class
- Plans to major in kinesiology
KRAUS ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the supportive and knowledgeable coaching staff that made me feel welcome on the team.”
Katherine Lang
Back/IM
Charlotte, N.C./Ardrey Kell
IN THE POOL
- Medaled at North Carolina LC Senior Championships
- Futures qualifier
- Four-time state team member
- All-Conference
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Gary and Cristina
- Father played baseball at Kansas and for the Texas Rangers
- Has one sister, Anna
- National Merit Scholarship
- Graduated in top 5% of high school class
- National Honor Society member
- Graduate student working on master’s in communication & media
LANG ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I loved the family feel of the team and felt at home as soon as I visited!”
IN THE POOL
- Ranked 10th all-time at Penn State in 1000 free (9:51.95) and 1650 free (16:23.96)
- Scored at the Big Ten Championships in the 1650 free (2019, 2020, 2021. 2022)
- Three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (2018-19)
- CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention (2020)
- Academic All-Big Ten (2020).
2021-22 (Senior) – at Penn State
- Claimed 16th in the 1650 free at the Big Ten Championships (2/16-19)
- Swam in C final of 500 free taking 22nd overall at Big Ten Championships (2/16-19)
- Won 500 and 1000 free in tri-meet with Virginia Tech and Villanova (1/7)
- Placed eighth in 1650 free Swam in B Final in 500 free at NC State Invitational (11/18-20)
- Took first in 500 free and sixth in 200 free in tri-meet with Liberty and East Carolina (10/29-30)
- Finished first in 500 and 1000 free and placed seventh in 400 with 400 free relay against Navy (10/9)
- Won 200 and 500 free at West Virginia (10/15)
2020-21 (Junior) – at Penn State
- Placed 15th at Big Ten Championships in 1650 free (2/23-27)
- Finished first in 1000 free and second in 200 free versus Michigan State (2/5-2/6)
- Touched second in 1000 free against Ohio State/Rutgers (1/16)
2019-20 (Sophomore) – at Penn State
- CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention
- Academic All-Big Ten
- Placed 11th in 1650 free in the Big Ten Championships (2/19-22)
- Placed second in 1000 free and third in 500 free versus Villanova (1/31)
- Won 1000 free and took third in 500 free against Buffalo (1/10)
- Claimed second in 1650 free at the Princeton Invitational (12/6-8)
- Finished second in 1000 free versus Ohio State/Virginia Tech (11/1-2)
- Took third in 500 free against Liberty/St. Bonaventure (10/4)
2018-19 (Freshman) – At Penn State
- Three-time Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week after the Virginia (10/6), Navy/North Carolina (1/12) and Villanova (2/1) meets
- Placed 14th in 1650 free with NCAA B cut at Big Ten Championships (2/20-23)
- Won 500 and 1000 free at Villanova (2/1)
- Claimed third in 200 free against Bloomsburg (1/19)
- Won the 1000 free and took fourth in 500 free versus Navy/North Carolina (1/12)
- Placed seventh in 1650 free and 15th in 500 free at the Tennessee Invitational (11/29-12/1)
- Won 1650 free and took second in 500 free at the Big Al Invitational (11/9-10)
- Won 1000 free and placed third in 500 free at Virginia Tech/Ohio State (10/26-27)
- Took second in 1000 free and third in 500 free at Virginia (10/6)
HIGH SCHOOL
- Three-time letterwinner in swimming at Lake Brantley High School
- Three-time conference and district champion in 200 and 500 free
- Earned runner-up at regionals and a finalist at state championships
- Swam for Fast Lane Aquatics
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Joseph and Lynda
- Has one brother, Joseph, and one sister, Morgan
- Father swam at East Carolina
- Mother swam at Slippery Rock and Adelphi
- Graduate student working on master’s in communication & media
MURTAGH ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers University because of the great academics and the amazing group of girls that I get to now call my teammates. This team made me feel very welcome from the moment I stepped on campus. I am extremely excited to use my last year of eligibility in swimming while getting my master’s at Rutgers University.”
Hale Oal
Fly
Huntington Woods, Mich./Cranbrook Kingswood/Bates
IN THE POOL
- Swam for Bates College as a freshman
- D3 NCAA Qualifier
- Two-time Michigan D3 Team State Champions (2017 & 2020)
- Three-time Michigan D3 Team State Champion Runner-Ups (2018, 2019 & 2022)
- All-American 200 Freestyle Relay
- Four-time All-State selection (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020)
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Tolga and Cori
- Has one brother, Ethan
- Three-time Dean’s list member (2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020
- Member of the Honor Roll (2020- 2021)
- Plans to major in political science
HALE ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the welcoming team environment and coaching staff, and great academics”
Martyna Piesko
Back/Fly
Lublin, Poland/Complex of Electronic Schools
IN THE POOL
- Silver medalist in 4x100m and finalist in the 100 fly at 2021 Polish Swimming Championships
- Named “Best Player” at Winter Polish Junior Championships with three medals
- Won silver in 50 back at 2020 U17/18 Polish Championships
- Won gold in the 50 and 200 back and silver in 100 back at 2019 U17 Polish Championships
- 2017 Polish Junior National Champion in 50 back along with silver medal in 200 back and bronze medal in 100 back
- Holds Lublin Regional swimming record in 50m back (29.55)
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Dariusz and Elzbieta
- Has two brothers, Mateusz and Lukasz
- Plans to major in criminal justice
PIESKO ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “It is a great opportunity for me in terms of science and sports.”
Jillian Ruffner
Free
Maineville, Ohio/Mount Notre Dame
IN THE POOL
- District champion in 50 free senior year
- 12th in 50 free and 17th in 100 free at state championships senior year
- State qualifier in 100 free junior year
- School records in the 50 free and 100 free
- First Team ALL-GGCL junior and senior years
- MVP award sophomore, junior, and senior years
- Coaches Award freshman year
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Brian and Tamra
- Has one brother, Michael
- National Honor Society
- Rho Kappa Honors Society
- National French Honors Society
- Graduated with Honors
- Plans to major in business
RUFFNER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the people and opportunities as well as the strong community and the location.”
Elinor Schinsky
Back/Fly
Windham, Maine/Pennington School
IN THE POOL
- All State/State Champion in the 100 back
- Holds three Pennington School records – two individual & three relay
- Set two Mercer County Tournament Records in the 100 fly and 200 medley relay
- School Records (2 individual, 3 relay), 2 Mercer County Tournament Records (100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay)
- SwimAmerica Instructor
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Joseph and Amy
- Has one brother, Owen, and one sister, Piper
- Dean’s List
SCHINSKY ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I knew I wanted a big school in a competitive conference, and Rutgers had both. I loved the team and the coaches and the facilities are amazing. I felt at home the second I stepped on campus.”
Gillian Swift
Distance
Carlsbad, Calif./Carlsbad/Toledo
IN THE POOL
- Swam freshman season at Toledo
- Three-time CIF finalist in the 200 & 500 free
- Finished fifth in 500 free and seventh in the 200 free senior year
- Placed seventh in the 200 & 500 freestyle freshman year
- Broke the school record in the 400 free relay sophomore year
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Sharon
- Member of CSF California Scholarship Federation
- Plans to major in political science with goal of becoming a lawyer
SWIFT ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because I immediately felt at home with the team, coaches, staff, campus, and location. The balance between an amazing education along with an outstanding swim program is exactly what I was looking for in a school. The team and coaching staff made me feel very included and I knew from the start that Rutgers was going to be my new home.”
Grace Weaver
Free
Wayne, N.J./Wayne Valley
IN THE POOL
- NISCA State Top 16 in the 200 and 500 free
- Placed 4th at Futures Championship in 400 medley relay
- First Team All-Conference in 500 free and 200 free relay
- Second Team All-County in 400 free relay
- Runner up for NJ Student-Athlete of the Year
- Wayne Valley High School record holder in 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 100, 200 and 500 free
PERSONAL
- Daughter of Scott and Fazia
- Has one brother, Alex, and one sister, Hannah
- Plans to major in biomedical engineering
WEAVER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I value diversity. From the first tour I took it was clear that this campus embodies diversity in its classes, extracurriculars, and most importantly in its people. I believe that by being exposed to the wide range of different experiences and perspectives Rutgers offers, I will be able to become a well-rounded person and future engineer. In addition to this, I am excited about the opportunities that the university’s large alumni network offers for both my academic and athletic career.”