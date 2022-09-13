Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rutgers Swimming & Diving Announce 14 Newcomers For 2022-23 Season

September 13th, 2022 College, College Recruiting, News

Courtesy: Rutgers Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers swimming and diving has announced the newest members of the roster welcoming 14 new Scarlet Knights to campus for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Rutgers adds nine freshmen and five transfers – including a trio of sophomores and a pair of graduate students – “To The Banks”.

MEET THE SCARLET KNIGHTS

JULIA BARTOSZEWICZ

Back/Free

Clifton, N.J./Passaic County Technical Institute

IN THE POOL

  • Holds eight school records
  • Four-time County Champions
  • Four-time Big North Champion
  • Two-time NJTAC Champion

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Jerzy and Ewa
  • Has one brother, Tomacz
  • National Honor Society
  • World Language Honor Society
  • President of National Honors Society of Dance Arts
  • Rho Kappa History Honors SocietyPlans to major in public health

BARTOSZEWICZ ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “It provided me with the best opportunities and team I was looking for.”

SEPHORA FORD

Diving

Sheffield, England | Birkdale School

IN THE POOL

  • British Diving Cup – finalist, 5th place
  • British Junior Elite champion – 3M & synchronized diving
  • British Junior Elite silver & bronze medalist
  • PlatformROMA Cup, Italy, – 3M springboard champion, 3M synchronized champion, silver medal platform
  • Klinger Cup, Germany – Platform champion, silver medal in mixed 3M synchronized open, 3M bronze medal, 1M silver medal

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Jason and Clare
  • Has two brothers, Joseph & Joel

FORD ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers for the combination of academic and diving opportunities and the really welcoming team.”

GRACE HAGEMASTER

Free/Back

Frankfort, Ill. | Lincoln-Way East

IN THE POOL

  • High school record holder in 100 free relay &100 backs
  • 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-State Team
  • 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-Sectional Team
  • 2021, 2020 & 2019 All-Conference Team
  • 2020 & 2019 All-State Team

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Donald and Christy
  • Has one brother, Mac

HAGEMASTER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “Everything about the school and athletics program felt right. I absolutely loved the school the moment I stepped foot on campus.”

RACHEL KIMMEL

Breast/IM

Fort Loudon, Pa. | James Buchanan | St. Bonaventure

IN THE POOL

2022-23 (Graduate Student) – at Rutgers

  • Won 100 breast at North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) Mid-Summer Classic to qualify for Phillips 66 National Championships
  • Broke 17-year-old pool record held by six-time Olympian and former 100 breast world-record holder Rebecca Soni

2021-22 (Senior) – at St. Bonaventure 

  • Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
  • Atlantic 10 Performer of the Week – Oct. 12, 2021; Nov. 2, 2021; Jan. 25, 2022
  • Finished career with seven individual medals at Atlantic 10 Championships in four seasons, also earning an additional relay medal
  • Racked up 18 individual wins during the dual meet season
  • Earned a silver medal at Atlantic 10 Championships in the 100-breaststroke (2/18)
  • Tied for seventh at the A-10 Championships in the 200 IM (2/17)
  • Member of the 200 medley relay team that placed fifth to move into third place for top times in St. Bonaventure program history at the A-10 Championships (2/16)
  • Ended dual meet season at Niagara with victories in the 100 breast and 200 breast (1/29)
  • Earned a trio of triumphs vs. Binghamton (1/22)
  • Secured three wins at Canisius (1/15)
  • Won 100 breast at WVU Invitational (11/18-11/20)
  • Captured victories in 200 IM and 200 breast at Cornell (11/6)
  • Won the 100 breast and 200 breast at  A10 Classic (10/30-10/31)
  • Broke the pool record that was set in 1996 with a time of 1:03.70 in the 100 breast at the Colgate Invitational (10/9)
  •  Scored three individual event victories against Saint Francis (Pa.) (9/25)

2020-21 (Junior) – at St. Bonaventure

  • Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
  • Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
  • Won a gold medal a set a new program record in the 100-breast (1:00.75) and also earned a silver medal in the 200-breast at Atlantic 10 Championships (4/17)
  • Won the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM and finished second in 200 medley relay at Binghamton (4/3)

2019-20 (Sophomore) – at St. Bonaventure

  • Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
  • Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team
  • Broke the St. Bonaventure program record and won silver medals in the 100 breast (1:01.24) and 200 breast (2:12.26). Also a member of the SBU record-setting 200 medley relay team (1:41.36) at the Atlantic 10 Championships (2/22)
  • Part of the bronze-medal winning 400 medley relay team at A-10 Championships (2/21)
  • Won the 200 IM, 100 free and member of the winning 200-medley relay team in a win at Niagara (1/31)
  • Winner of 100 breast, 200 breast and part of the first place 200 medley relay in a home victory vs. Binghamton (1/20)
  • Finished fourth in the 100 breast and 200 breast at the Zippy Invite (12/8)
  • Earned wins in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 400 medley relay team in home win vs. Canisius (11/15)
  • Tallied wins in the 100 breast and 200 breast while also finishing third in 200 IM on the road against Cornell (11/9)
  • Claimed individual wins in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay at the Atlantic 10 Classic (11/3)
  • Winner of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 400 IM, 400 free relay and 400 medley relay at Justin Jennings Memorial Invitational (10/12)
  • Second in 100 breast, fourth in 50 breast and eighth in 200 IM at the PSU Sprint Fest (10/4)

2018-19 (Freshman) – at St. Bonaventure

  • CSCAA Scholar All-American
    Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree
  • Won a bronze medal and broke the St. Bonaventure program record in the 100 breast (1:01.62) and 200 breast (2:15.98) at Atlantic 10 Championships (2/23)
  • Helped 200 medley relay team to a fifth-place finish, 200 free relay team to an 11th-place finish and finished in 14th place in the 200 IM at the 2019 Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships (2/23)
  • Part of the winning 200 medley relay team and took third in the 200 free vs. Niagara (2/2)
  • Won in the 100 and 200 breast and was a member of the second-place 200 medley relay team at Binghamton (1/26)
  • Earned the victory in the 100 breast and member of the second-place 400 medley relay and second-place 200 free relay teams against Cornell (1/21)
  • Grabbed first place in the 200 IM, first place in the 100 breast and was a member of victorious 200 medley relay against Canisius (11/10)
  • Finished first in the 200 breast, member of the second-place 400 medley relay and second-place 200 medley relay (1:47.74) teams and placed fourth in the 200 IM at the Atlantic 10 Classic (10/28)
  • Earned first in the 200 breat, was a member of the first-place 400 medley relay  team and placed second in the 200 IM against Colgate (10/20)
  • Won the 100 breast and the 200 breast, placed fifth in the 100 IM and was a member of the sixth-place 200 medley relay team at the Justin Jennings Memorial Invite (10/5)
  • Set Justin Jennings Memorial Invite meet record in 100-backstroke with a time of 1:04.80 (10/5)

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Tracey and Myers
  • Has one brother, Joshua, and two sisters, Sarah and Hannah

KIMMEL ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the opportunity to challenge myself in the classroom and the pool. Swimming for Rutgers I will compete against some of the fastest competitors in the nation. Rutgers has a great communications master’s I was looking for, and the campus’s location is perfect.”

VIKTORIIA KOSTROMINA

Breast/IM

Kamianske, Ukraine/Lyceum 1

IN THE POOL

  • Won bronze in mixed medley relay and seventh in the 200 fly at 2021 European Junior Championships
  • Took first in 50 fly and second in 100 fly at Gyor Open Olympic Qualification Event
  • Competed at 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Holds Ukrainian relay record

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Denys and Olha
  • Brother Denys swam at West Virginia

Jessica Kraus

Breast

Boise, Idaho/Borah/Nevada

IN THE POOL

  • Borah High School 100 Breaststroke school record holder
  • Two-time Idaho state runner-up in 100 Breaststroke
  • 2020 Snake River Swimming Female Athlete of the Year
  • Junior National Qualifier

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of David and Brenda
  • Has two sisters, Samantha and Madeline
  • Sister Samantha swam at Indiana and Utah
  • Member of the National Honor Society
  • Boise Rotary and William E. Borah Scholar
  • Graduated in top 10 percent of class
  • Plans to major in kinesiology

KRAUS ON CHOOSING RUTGERS:  “I chose Rutgers because of the supportive and knowledgeable coaching staff that made me feel welcome on the team.”

Katherine Lang

Back/IM

Charlotte, N.C./Ardrey Kell

IN THE POOL

  • Medaled at North Carolina LC Senior Championships
  • Futures qualifier
  • Four-time state team member
  • All-Conference

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Gary and Cristina
  • Father played baseball at Kansas and for the Texas Rangers
  • Has one sister, Anna
  • National Merit Scholarship
  • Graduated in top 5% of high school class
  • National Honor Society member
  • Graduate student working on master’s in communication & media

LANG ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I loved the family feel of the team and felt at home as soon as I visited!”

Madison Murtagh

Distance

Longwood, Florida/Lake Brantley/Penn State

IN THE POOL

  • Ranked 10th all-time at Penn State in 1000 free (9:51.95) and 1650 free (16:23.96)
  • Scored at the Big Ten Championships in the 1650 free (2019, 2020, 2021. 2022)
  • Three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (2018-19)
  • CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention (2020)
  • Academic All-Big Ten (2020).

2021-22 (Senior) – at Penn State

  • Claimed 16th in the 1650 free at the Big Ten Championships (2/16-19)
  • Swam in C final of 500 free taking 22nd overall at Big Ten Championships (2/16-19)
  • Won 500 and 1000 free in tri-meet with Virginia Tech and Villanova (1/7)
  • Placed eighth in 1650 free Swam in B Final in 500 free at NC State Invitational (11/18-20)
  • Took first in 500 free and sixth in 200 free in tri-meet with Liberty and East Carolina (10/29-30)
  • Finished first in 500 and 1000 free and placed seventh in 400 with 400 free relay against Navy (10/9)
  • Won 200 and 500 free at West Virginia (10/15)

2020-21 (Junior) – at Penn State

  • Placed 15th at Big Ten Championships in 1650 free (2/23-27)
  • Finished first in 1000 free and second in 200 free versus Michigan State (2/5-2/6)
  • Touched second in 1000 free against Ohio State/Rutgers (1/16)

2019-20 (Sophomore) – at Penn State

  • CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • Placed 11th in 1650 free in the Big Ten Championships (2/19-22)
  • Placed second in 1000 free and third in 500 free versus Villanova (1/31)
  • Won 1000 free and took third in 500 free against Buffalo (1/10)
  • Claimed second in 1650 free at the Princeton Invitational (12/6-8)
  • Finished second in 1000 free versus Ohio State/Virginia Tech (11/1-2)
  • Took third in 500 free against Liberty/St. Bonaventure (10/4)

2018-19 (Freshman) – At Penn State

  • Three-time Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week after the Virginia (10/6), Navy/North Carolina (1/12) and Villanova (2/1) meets
  • Placed 14th in 1650 free with NCAA B cut at Big Ten Championships (2/20-23)
  • Won 500 and 1000 free at Villanova (2/1)
  • Claimed third in 200 free against Bloomsburg (1/19)
  • Won the 1000 free and took fourth in 500 free versus Navy/North Carolina (1/12)
  • Placed seventh in 1650 free and 15th in 500 free at the Tennessee Invitational (11/29-12/1)
  • Won 1650 free and took second in 500 free at the Big Al Invitational (11/9-10)
  • Won 1000 free and placed third in 500 free at Virginia Tech/Ohio State (10/26-27)
  • Took second in 1000 free and third in 500 free at Virginia (10/6)

HIGH SCHOOL

  • Three-time letterwinner in swimming at Lake Brantley High School
  • Three-time conference and district champion in 200 and 500 free
  • Earned runner-up at regionals and a finalist at state championships
  • Swam for Fast Lane Aquatics

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Joseph and Lynda
  • Has one brother, Joseph, and one sister, Morgan
  • Father swam at East Carolina
  • Mother swam at Slippery Rock and Adelphi
  • Graduate student working on master’s in communication & media

MURTAGH ON CHOOSING RUTGERS:  “I chose Rutgers University because of the great academics and the amazing group of girls that I get to now call my teammates. This team made me feel very welcome from the moment I stepped on campus. I am extremely excited to use my last year of eligibility in swimming while getting my master’s at Rutgers University.”

Hale Oal

Fly

Huntington Woods, Mich./Cranbrook Kingswood/Bates

IN THE POOL

  • Swam for Bates College as a freshman
  • D3 NCAA Qualifier
  • Two-time Michigan D3 Team State Champions (2017 & 2020)
  • Three-time Michigan D3 Team State Champion Runner-Ups (2018, 2019 & 2022)
  • All-American 200 Freestyle Relay
  • Four-time All-State selection (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020)

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Tolga and Cori
  • Has one brother, Ethan
  • Three-time Dean’s list member (2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020
  • Member of the Honor Roll (2020- 2021)
  • Plans to major in political science

HALE ON CHOOSING RUTGERS:  “I chose Rutgers because of the welcoming team environment and coaching staff, and great academics”

Martyna Piesko

Back/Fly

Lublin, Poland/Complex of Electronic Schools

IN THE POOL

  • Silver medalist in 4x100m and finalist in the 100 fly at 2021 Polish Swimming Championships
  • Named “Best Player” at Winter Polish Junior Championships with three medals
  • Won silver in 50 back at 2020 U17/18 Polish Championships
  • Won gold in the 50 and 200 back and silver in 100 back at 2019 U17 Polish Championships
  • 2017 Polish Junior National Champion in 50 back along with silver medal in 200 back and bronze medal in 100 back
  • Holds Lublin Regional swimming record in 50m back (29.55)

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Dariusz and Elzbieta
  • Has two brothers, Mateusz and Lukasz
  • Plans to major in criminal justice

PIESKO ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “It is a great opportunity for me in terms of science and sports.”

Jillian Ruffner

Free

Maineville, Ohio/Mount Notre Dame

IN THE POOL

  • District champion in 50 free senior year
  • 12th in 50 free and 17th in 100 free at state championships senior year
  • State qualifier in 100 free junior year
  • School records in the 50 free and 100 free
  • First Team ALL-GGCL junior and senior years
  • MVP award sophomore, junior, and senior years
  • Coaches Award freshman year

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Brian and Tamra
  • Has one brother, Michael
  • National Honor Society
  • Rho Kappa Honors Society
  • National French Honors Society
  • Graduated with Honors
  • Plans to major in business

RUFFNER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I chose Rutgers because of the people and opportunities as well as the strong community and the location.”

Elinor Schinsky

Back/Fly

Windham, Maine/Pennington School

IN THE POOL

  • All State/State Champion in the 100 back
  • Holds three Pennington School records – two individual & three relay
  • Set two Mercer County Tournament Records in the 100 fly and 200 medley relay
  • School Records (2 individual, 3 relay), 2 Mercer County Tournament Records (100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay)
  • SwimAmerica Instructor

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Joseph and Amy
  • Has one brother, Owen, and one sister, Piper
  • Dean’s List

SCHINSKY ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I knew I wanted a big school in a competitive conference, and Rutgers had both. I loved the team and the coaches and the facilities are amazing. I felt at home the second I stepped on campus.”

Gillian Swift

Distance

Carlsbad, Calif./Carlsbad/Toledo

IN THE POOL

  • Swam freshman season at Toledo
  • Three-time CIF finalist in the 200 & 500 free
  • Finished fifth in 500 free and seventh in the 200 free senior year
  • Placed seventh in the 200 & 500 freestyle freshman year
  • Broke the school record in the 400 free relay sophomore year

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Sharon
  • Member of CSF California Scholarship Federation
  • Plans to major in political science with goal of becoming a lawyer

SWIFT ON CHOOSING RUTGERS:  “I chose Rutgers because I immediately felt at home with the team, coaches, staff, campus, and location. The balance between an amazing education along with an outstanding swim program is exactly what I was looking for in a school. The team and coaching staff made me feel very included and I knew from the start that Rutgers was going to be my new home.”

Grace Weaver

Free

Wayne, N.J./Wayne Valley

IN THE POOL

  • NISCA State Top 16 in the 200 and 500 free
  • Placed 4th at Futures Championship in 400 medley relay
  • First Team All-Conference in 500 free and 200 free relay
  • Second Team All-County in 400 free relay
  • Runner up for NJ Student-Athlete of the Year
  • Wayne Valley High School record holder in 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and  100, 200 and 500 free

PERSONAL

  • Daughter of Scott and Fazia
  • Has one brother, Alex, and one sister, Hannah
  • Plans to major in biomedical engineering

WEAVER ON CHOOSING RUTGERS: “I value diversity. From the first tour I took it was clear that this campus embodies diversity in its classes, extracurriculars, and most importantly in its people. I believe that by being exposed to the wide range of different experiences and perspectives Rutgers offers, I will be able to become a well-rounded person and future engineer. In addition to this, I am excited about the opportunities that the university’s large alumni network offers for both my academic and athletic career.”

