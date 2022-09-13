Matt Bowe Talks New Look Cal Aquatics Mens/Womens Teams, Future for Armstrong

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with newly named Cal Associate Head Coach, Matt Bowe. He explained to us why the new-look Cal aquatics program is more of a “collaboration” than a “combination”, at least for this year, as class schedules and practice times were already set. Bowe will be working primarily with the men, but on days where they have combined practices will be in charge of both genders on the shorter side of things.

Bowe also comments on Hunter Armstrong‘s future after moving to Berkeley, saying he thinks this will be a good change for the young backstroke specialist in more ways than one.