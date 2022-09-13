Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #769

Dan Dingman

September 13th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Lift for 1 hour full body with core focus

200 free fins/snorkel
8×25 mid pool back/free:35
200 free/back overgrip pds
8×25 fins :40 uwsdk
200 IM drill/swim
8×25 o) dive build e) accelerator
#MidDistance
    2x
        300 fins free/pds 4:10
        200 fins/chute kick 3:30
        100 drill 2:30
        4×50 1-4 1:00 stroke
        8×25 o) smooth e) strong :40
        3×100 IM 1:45 1-3
    
#JForceSwim
    2x
        200 fins/pds 3:00
        200 fins/chute kick 3:30
        3×50 1-3 stroke 1:00
        8×25 o) smooth e) strong :40
        2×100 IM tech/strong 2:00
    

    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

uwsdk – underwater streamline dolphin kick, accelerator – lay flat in water and get up to speed fast


Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite

