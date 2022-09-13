Daily Swim Coach Workout #769

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Lift for 1 hour full body with core focus

200 free fins/snorkel

8×25 mid pool back/free:35

200 free/back overgrip pds

8×25 fins :40 uwsdk

200 IM drill/swim

8×25 o) dive build e) accelerator

#MidDistance

2x

300 fins free/pds 4:10

200 fins/chute kick 3:30

100 drill 2:30

4×50 1-4 1:00 stroke

8×25 o) smooth e) strong :40

3×100 IM 1:45 1-3



#JForceSwim

2x

200 fins/pds 3:00

200 fins/chute kick 3:30

3×50 1-3 stroke 1:00

8×25 o) smooth e) strong :40

2×100 IM tech/strong 2:00



Coach Notes

uwsdk – underwater streamline dolphin kick, accelerator – lay flat in water and get up to speed fast



Brian Hoffer

