Farris Wins Double To Lead Harvard Men In Win Over BYU

HARVARD VS. BYU

Results

Hosted by BYU

Saturday, January 7th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Harvard- 120

BYU- 70

The Harvard men made the trip to Utah this weekend for a dual meet against BYU. The Crimson were able to bring home the victory after scoring 120 points to BYU’s 70 points. They also took 1st place in every event.

Harvard freshman Dean Farris, who was very impressive at the Texas Invite, continues to play an instrumental role for his team. At this meet, he won the 200 free, and event in which he holds the school record, with a quick 1:39.25. Farris also took the top spot in the 100 free in 45.90.

Farris’ teammate Daniel Chang was also a double event winner individually. His first win of the day came in the 400 IM, where he nearly cracked 4:00 with his winning time of 4:00.18. Change returned to the pool for the 200 breast, winning by over 7 seconds in 2:01.66.

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD:

PROVO, Utah – The Harvard men’s swimming team got off to a good start during its weekend of competition in Utah, winning eight events en route to topping Brigham Young, 120-70, Friday night.

Dean Farris posted a pair of individual victories for the Crimson, winning the 100 and 200 freestyle events. In the 100, Farris won with a time of 45.90, while his 200 time of 1:39.25 took the top spot. Farris was also the anchor on Harvard’s 400 medley relay squad that opened the meet with a victory. Jack Manchester, Shane McNamara, Max Yakubovich comprised the first three legs of the squad that finished in 3:21.07, over one second faster than Harvard’s ‘B’ relay team which placed second.

The longest event of the meet, the 1650 free went to Logan Houck, clocking in at 15:55.66. He led a Harvard contingent that took the top four spots in the event. Gavin Springer claimed second, followed by Zach Snyder and Kent Haeffner.

The shortest event of the evening, the 50 free, belonged to Steven Tan. Tan touched in 20.72, edging BYU’s Roger Woods. Daniel Chang and Koya Osada followed Tan’s victory with triumphs of their own in the 400 IM and the 200 butterfly, respectively. Chang, Christian Carbone and Daniel Tran finished 1-2-3 in the 400 IM, while Osada and Sava Turcanu were the top two finishers in the 200 fly.

Tran secured a win of his own in the 200 backstroke, another event Harvard earned the top three finishes. Tran’s time of 1:49.14 bested teammates Manchester and Mitchell Foster.

Harvard has a quick turnaround, as it takes on Utah and Denver in Salt Lake City Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

PRESS RELEASE – BYU:

PROVO, Utah­­ ­­­­– In their first meet of 2017, the BYU men’s swim team loses in a match against Harvard on Friday in Provo.

“It was awesome to have Harvard here in Provo with us,” BYU head swim coach John Brooks said. “This is the first time they have come here in my time coaching and may be the first time in all of BYU’s history. We didn’t have an impressive showing today, as our guys are coming off of a week of intense training. Our goal is to continue to work hard and prepare for our next swim meet in a week.”

Harvard took first in all of the 13 events, although BYU took close second and third places in several of the races.

In the 200 freestyle, Rainer Ng followed Harvard’s Dean Farris in second place with a time of 1:41.71. Just a few events later, Ng claimed third place in the 200 butterfly, clocking a time of 1:55.19.

Roger Woods, a freshman from Idaho Falls, took second in the 50 freestyle with 21.12 seconds.

Kent Fellows earned a second-place standing in the 100 freestyle event, clocking a time of 46.28.

In the final event of the evening, the men participated in a non-scoring 200 freestyle relay. Harvard’s team took an early lead, only to be challenged by BYU’s Regie Topham. By the time BYU’s anchor Woods entered the pool, he was striding with Harvard’s Raphael Marcoux. Harvard out touched the Cougars and finished in 1:23.04, while BYU clocked 1:23.07.

Harvard requested and organized to compete against BYU while visiting the west. While they came to swim, they were also interested in seeing BYU’s campus and visiting the historic Temple Square.

The full BYU swim and dive team will have their second home meet of this year on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon MDT. The event is free to the public.