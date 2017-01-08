Harvard Men Top Utah & Denver to Sweep Weekend Road Meets

HARVARD VS. UTAH VS. DENVER

Results

Hosted by University of Utah

Saturday, January 7th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN- Harvard 192, Utah 133

MEN- Harvard 196, Denver 124

MEN- Utah (W), Denver (L)

WOMEN- Utah (W), Denver (L)

Fresh off their victory over BYU on Friday, the Harvard men pulled in another pair of away dual meet victories over Denver and Utah on Saturday. The Utah men and women also tacked on wins, defeating Denver at home. The final scores for Utah vs. Denver will be updated when they become available.

Once again, freshman Dean Farris played a big role for Harvard, winning his signature 200 free. He touched with a winning time of 1:38.42 in that event to lead by a full 2 seconds over Utah freshman Rahiti De Vos (1:40.74). Farris then went on to win the 100 free, charging to a 45.40 victory in a close battle with Denver’s Sid Farber (45.87) and Kyle Robrock (45.92).

After his runner-up finish in the 200 free, Utah’s De Vos contributed to his team’s win over Dewnver with an individual victory in the 500 free, touching in 4:35.34. His teammate Paul Ungur also picked up an individual victory, winning the 100 back in 49.14 to touch out Denver backstroke standout Anton Loncar (49.21). Loncar later won the 200 back in a speedy 1:47.55.

On the women’s side, Denver’s Johanna Roas was one of the standout performers, winning 3 races individually. Her first win came in the 200 free, where she clocked a 1:53.30 ahead of Utah freshman Sarah Lott (1:54.39). Roas then swept the sprint freestyles, blasting a 23.56 in the 50 free and a 51.14 in the 100 free.

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD:

SALT LAKE CITY – The Harvard men’ swimming team completed the weekend sweep Saturday, topping Denver and Utah in Salt Lake City. Harvard defeated Utah, 192-133, while beating Denver, 196-124. The Crimson also defeated BYU Friday night during its trip to Utah.

Harvard jumped out to a quick lead, winning four of the first five events. The 200 medley relay squad of Steven Tan, Shane McNamara, Max Yukobivich and Dean Farris finished ahead of the Utah squad by nearly two seconds to take the top spot in the opening event. Sophomore Brennan Novak followed that up with a triumph in the 1000 free with a time of 9:29.11. Logan Houck and Gavin Springer took third and fourth.

Farris notched Harvard’s next victory in the 200 free, outpacing a Utah freshman with his time of 1:38.42. Classmate Zach Snyder touched in third place in the event.

Another member of the victorious 200 medley relay team, McNamara earned an individual victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.16. Teammate Daniel Chang finished a close second and Eric Ronda came in fourth. Christian Carbone was the top Harvard finisher in the 200 butterfly, coming in third.

The 50 free was a closely contested affair, as Harvard’s Steven Tan registered a runner-up finish by just .05 with his mark of 20.83.

Farris garnered his second individual victory of the meet in the 100 free, beating a competitor from Denver to the wall with his time of 45.40. Koya Osada narrowly missed winning the 200 backstroke, but took second in 1:48.42. Daniel Tran and Jack Manchester finished third and fourth, respectively.

Harvard claimed the top-two finishes in the 200 breast led by Chang and followed by Ronda. Chang clocked in with a winning time of 2:01.76. Snyder and Novak each picked up another top-three finish in the 500 free, with Snyder to the wall in 4:26.61.

Tan notched Harvard’s final individual victory in the 100 fly with his time of 48.80. The Crimson closed out the meet with another relay victory, capturing the 400 free in 3:01.45. Ed Kim, Manchester, Raphael Marcoux and Farris made up the winning quartet.

Harvard is back at it next weekend, returning to Ivy League competition against Penn and Brown in Philadelphia.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Denver this afternoon at Ute Natatorium. The men also competed against visiting Harvard but fell.

“I am really proud of the team today,” said Utah head coach Joe Dysktra. “You could tell it is January 7 because everybody is coming out of winter training camp so was a lot of tired swimming. I challenged the team to not be concerned with the times but to be concerned with their competitive spirit, how much they could put into the end of each race. I was really proud of that.

We were very short handed today for a variety of reasons; no Jack Burton, no Ben Scott, no Liam O’Haimhirgin, no Hailey Pabst, no Brianna Francis and the list goes on. However, we still found a way to knock off a really good Denver program. We fell short against Harvard but we were thrilled with the way we competed against them. That is a top-20 team and we feel good about what we did today.”

The Ute women turned in a strong performance today winning seven events while the men captured four individual events,

In the 100 breast, Stina Colleou claimed the top spot (1:04.54) with McKenna Gassaway placed second (1:04.69) in the event. Jordan Anderson took first in the 200 fly touching in at 2:05.34 while Genevieve Robertson was first in the 200 breast (2:19.42). Julienne Tadena touched in first in the 100 IM coming away with a time of 57.80. She also took second in the 100 free (52.65).

Over on the men’s side, Paul Ungur started the day by taking first in the 100 back touching in at 49.14. Another first place finish was put up by freshman Rahiti De Vos in the 500 free. He came away with a time of 4:35.34. De Vos also took second in the 200 free (1:40.74)

In diving, Amanda Casillas took first in the one-meter event tallying a total score of 266.25. Lauren Hallwas first in the three-meter event coming out with a total score of 283.95.

Josiah Purss took first on both the one-meter and three-meter events. On the one-meter, he came away with a total score of 363.90 and on the three-meter, he tallied a total score of 314.48. Daniel Theriaultalso took second on the one-meter (266.25) and three-meter (278.78).

The Utes also garnered a number of runner-up finishes starting with Sarah Lott placing second in the 200 free touching in at 1:54.39. In the 100 back, Mallori Allen was second (57.60) with Megan Kawaguchifollowing (58.45) behind her.

Allen also took second in the 200 back (2:05.67) while Gillian St. John (2nd, 50 free, 23.87), Anderson (2nd, 500 free, 5:07.12) and Darby Wayner (2nd, 100 fly, 58.11) capped a strong day for the Ute women.

In the 1,000 free, Matteo Sogne was second touching in at 9:31.85. Luis Macias also took second in the 200 fly (1:52.05) as well as Ethan Dillard in the 100 IM (51.06) to cap a solid day for the men

Utah finished on a high note as the team of Dorien Butter, Sarah Lott, Anderson and St. John teamed together to take first in the 400 medley relay. They came away with a top time of 3:29.07. On the men’s side in relay action, the team of Unger, Keanu Interone, Colten Montgomery and Mckay King took second in the 200 medley coming away with a time of 1:30.94.

Next weekend, the diving team will compete in the UCLA Invitational. The women’s swim team will also travel to Westwood for a meet the same day (Jan. 13) against the Bruins.

One week from today, the men and women will take on USC at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

PRESS RELEASE – DENVER:

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs won 13 combined events in a meet against Utah and Harvard (men only) on Saturday at the UTE Natatorium.

The Pioneers opened the meet with a win in the women’s 200 medley relay as junior Morgan McCormick(Golden, Colo.), sophomore Bailey Andison (Smiths Falls, Ontario), junior Heidi Bradley (Victoria, B.C.) and senior Johanna Roas (Munich, Germany) combined for a time of 1:44.29. The win in the event is the Pioneer women’s second this season.

Junior Maddie Myers (Arvada, Colo.) picked up the second Denver win as Myers and classmate Karly Haraden(Ballston Spa, N.Y.) touched 1-2 in the women’s 1000 free with times of 10:27.29 and 10:30.83, respectively. Senior Nicole Cassou (Castle Rock, Colo.) and junior Grace Sommerville (Ashburton, New Zealand) rounded out the top five finishes for the Pioneers in the distance event. Myers’ 1000 free win is her second this season.

Roas won Denver’s third-consecutive women’s event touching first in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.30. The senior’s win made her the third Pioneer to win the 200 free this season.

McCormick made it four women’s events in four for the Pioneers, clocking in at 57.13 for her fourth win in the 100 yard backstroke this season. Junior Anton Loncar (Hillsboro, Ore.) led the men in the event with a second place finish and a time of 49.21.

Redshirt-senior Andrew Torres (Arvada, Colo.) picked up Denver’s first men’s event win of the meet with a time of 1:50.36 in the 200 butterfly, nearly 1.7 seconds ahead of the next closest swimmer. The win is the Pioneers’ first in the 200 butterfly this season.

The Pioneers swept the sprint race in the 50 free with Roas and redshirt-senior Kyle Robrock (Savage, Minn.) touching first in their respective races. Roas won her race by 0.31 seconds for her first and the Pioneers’ second event win in the 50 free this season, while Robrock out-touched the next closest swimmer by 0.05 seconds, clocking in at 20.78 for his second win in the event this season.

Following a break for diving, Roas was right back in the pool with a victory in the 100 free, finishing the race at 51.14 in her fourth win in the event this year. Freshman Sid Farber (Portland, Ore.) and Robrock led the Pioneers in the men’s race with second and third place finishes, respectively at times of 45.87 and 45.92.

McCormick won her third race of the day with her fifth victory in the 200 backstroke in 2016-17, touching the wall at 2:01.34. Loncar made it a sweep for the Pioneers in the 200 back, winning his third race in the event this season with a time of 1:47.55.

Myers made it two distance victories in two races with her third win in the 500 free at a time of 5:04.64.

Bradley picked up her fourth victory for the Pioneers in the 100 butterfly as the junior was clocked at 56.55 Saturday. Torres was 0.09 seconds short of sweeping the men’s butterfly races, touching the wall second in the 100 with a time of 48.89.

Following the final diving break of the afternoon, Robrock earned Denver its final event win of the day in the 100 IM, touching at 50.40.

Freshman Sammy Walker (Los Gatos, Calif.) led the Denver divers on Saturday with second place finishes in both the one-meter (239.18) and the three-meter (242.40).

Up Next:

Denver’s men’s and women’s programs will be back in action next weekend for a two-day meet at El Pomar Natatorium. Denver welcomes Minnesota and Wyoming to the Mile High City beginning Friday at 4 p.m. MT. Saturday’s action starts at 12 p.m. MT.