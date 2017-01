Die beliebtesten Schwimm-Videos 2016: Ein letztes Good Bye von Phelps

New Addition Vorster Shines as Pitt Wins Dual with West Virginia One of the big stories of the meet was Pitt’s mid-season addition Eben Vorster, a freshman from South Africa.

Louisville Downs Missouri in Dual Meet on the Road Breaststroker Carlos Claverie was a key player for the Cardinals on the men’s side, sweeping his specialty breaststroke races against Missouri All-American Fabian Schwingenschloegl.

Finke, Dressel Win 2 Each as Gator Women Defeat Miami Senior Autumn Finke and freshman Sherridon Dressel were instrumental to the Gators’ success, picking up a pair of individual event titles each.

Kentucky Wins Tri Meet VS. GT & VT Based on Day 1 Scores Based on day 1 results, the Kentucky men and women came away with 2 team victories each, while the Virginia Tech men and women brought home wins over Georgia Tech.