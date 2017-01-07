Stanford Men Kick Off 2017 With Victory Over Pacific

STANFORD VS. UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC

Results

Hosted by Stanford University

Friday, Janury 6th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Stanford- 162

Pacific- 82

The Stanford men kicked off 2017 with a home dual meet against the University of Pacific, picking up another victory to add to their winning season record. The meet had a twist, as swimmers competed in unusual distances of their respective strokes. For example, the 150 free and 600 free were contested at the meet.

The Cardinal distance group made quite an impression with their performances at the Texas Invite, and they continue to look strong as we start the 2017 portion of the season. Freshman True Sweetser is one of the top swimmers in that distance group. At this meet, he won the 600 free (5:23.47) by 15 seconds and the 300 free (2:33.32) by 6 seconds.

Reigning Pac-12 sprint champion Sam Perry has also been looking strong for the Cardinal so far this season. He wasn’t entered in his signature 50 freestyle, but he did swim to a 22.08 victory in the 50 fly. He also led off the 200 free relay, clocking a 20.21 flat start split. In the 400 medley relay, he anchored Stanford to 1st place with a 43.12 free split.

While Perry put up the fastest 50 free time of the day on the relay leadoff, winning the individual 50 free was Pacific senior Mitchell Ongstad, who hit the wall in a quick 20.66. His teammate Miles Mackenzie also had a highlight swim in the 150 free, swimming to a 1:12.69 win over Stanford distance stud Liam Egan (1:13.87).

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 4 Stanford started 2017 with a 182-82 win against Pacific on Friday morning at Avery Aquatic Center.

“It was a very challenging week of practice for these guys, and it was a real treat today to have Pacific come over and swim some great races,” said Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp , who is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. “To have the team here in a comfortable situation without restrictions on pool space or training times, we got some excellent, smart work done this week.”

The Cardinal team of Tom Kremer , Matt Anderson , Andrew Liang and Sam Perry (3:17.32) won the first event of the meet, the 400-yard medley relay. Stanford swept the podium, with Ben Ho, Curtis Ogren , Brad Zdroik and Cole Cogswell (3:20.40) in second and Jack Walsh , Justin Buck , Abrahm DeVine and Spencer DeShon (3:22.59) in third.

True Sweetser (5:23.47) dominated the 600-yard freestyle, beating fellow freshman Will Macmillan (5:39.29) by nearly 16 seconds.

Liam Egan (1:13.87) finished second in the 150-yard freestyle, with Jimmy Yoder (1:14.63) place third.

Conaton (22.92) took second place in the 50-yard backstroke, while Jack Walsh (23.20) was next in third place.

Ogren (26.38) scored a runner-up finish in the 50-yard breaststroke with Hank Poppe (26.75) not far behind in third.

Yoder (1:17.98) had a big win in the 150-yard butterfly by more than three seconds over Grant Shoults (1:21.07) and DeVine (1:22.06). Shoults and DeVine rounded out the podium for Stanford in second and third place, respectively.

Tom Kremer (21.02) was Stanford’s best finisher in the 50-yard freestyle, before Liang (45.46) won the 100-yard freestyle. Ho (46.17) finished runner up in the 100 free.

Stanford swept the podium in the 150-yard backstroke, led by Conaton (1:16.76) in first. Kremer (1:18.10) and Ogren (1:18.91) took second and third place, respectively.

Anderson (1:29.66) won the 150-yard breaststroke ahead of Macmillan (1:30.03), Poppe (1:32.24) and Buck (1:33.22).

The Cardinal continued to flex its muscle in the distance events, with Sweetser (2:33.32) winning his second event of the day in the form of the 300-yard freestyle. DeVine (2:40.04) was second with Shoults (2:44.42) and Egan (2:45.27) rounding out the top four.

Defending Pac-12 50-yard freestyle champion Sam Perry (22.08) won the 50 free, while Zdroik (22.54) and Yoder (22.60) were third and fourth, respectively.

Three more Stanford swimmers swept the 200-yard individual medley podium, led by Buck (1:53.56). Williamson (1:53.75) finished second with Walsh (1:54.37) in third.

Stanford won the final event of the meet, the 200-yard freestyle relay. Perry, Liang, Cogswell and Conaton (1:21.57) had the top time with Zdroik, DeShon, Ho and Poppe (1:24.32) finishing third.

“We have one more day before the quarter starts, and except for a couple minor illnesses we are in such a better place than when we started up in September,” added Knapp. “We are really excited for this second half of the season. We are in better shape and we have more racing opportunities, so we feel great about where we are as we approach the championship season.”

Stanford returns to the pool Jan. 20 when it travels to face No. 17 Arizona State, followed by a meet at No. 11 Arizona the next day. The Cardinal’s next home meet will be Feb. 4 against No. 16 USC. Live results will be available at GoStanford.com.

PRESS RELEASE – PACIFIC:

PALO ALTO, Calif. – In the first meet of 2017, the Pacific Tigers took four events against the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal, falling in total points in the dual meet. Pacific had wins in four of the first six events and nearly finished off the day with a relay win as well.

The Tigers took home wins in the 50 Free, 50 Breast, 50 Back, and 150 Free. In addition to those finishes, Pacific took second in the 50 Fly and 200 Free Relay and third in the 600 Free, 100 Free, and 50 Free.

Miles MacKenzie won the 150 Free by over a second with his 1:12.69 time. Makoa Haneberg also had a win thanks to his 25.86 time in the 50 Back. Yahav Shahaf won the 50 Breast with a 25.86 while Mitchell Ongstad had Pacific’s final win of the day with a 20.66 in the 50 Free.

Pacific won three of four events at one point during the meet as MacKenzie, Haneberg, and Shahaf took three events in a row while Ongstad picked up another win after the 150 Fly went to Stanford.

Stewart Harrison took second in the 50 Fly for the Tigers with his 22.47 time. It was one of nine finishes in the top three on the day for the Tigers. Harrison also took third in the 50 Free with a 21.26 time.

Curtis Klein‘s third-place finish in the 600 Free was Pacific’s first top-three finish in the meet as Klein swam a 5:45.80, a good 25 seconds ahead of fourth place and just six behind second place.

Lane Goedhart‘s 46.31 was good for third in the 100 Free, falling just over a tenth of a second behind second place.

In the 200 Free Relay, the Tigers took second by four-tenths of a second, swimming a 1:22.17. Stanford had an early lead in the event but the team of Ongstad, Shahaf, Harrison, and MacKenzie fought back. MacKenzie had a strong push as the anchor leg of the relay, nearly overcoming Stanford in the last second.

Pacific’s next meet will be a dual meet as the men and women take on Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, January 14 at 11:00 am.

Make sure to follow Pacific swim on Twitter with the username @PacTigersH2O and on Instagram at pacificswimteam.