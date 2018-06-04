Fannon & Clogg Replace Simmonds & Hattersley On British Euros Squad

With the conclusion of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, British Swimming officially announced its roster of 43 athletes headed to Glasgow in August to compete at the 2018 European Championships. At the time it was noted that selected athletes Lizzie Simmonds and Camilla Hattersley would not be able to attend, but their replacements had yet to be announced.

Now British Swimming has revealed the two athletes filling in those remaining slots, however, as Tom Fannon of Plymouth Leander and Elliot Clogg of Sheffield will both be heading to Glasgow this summer.

Chris Spice, National Performance Director for British Swimming, said: “Tom and Elliot both add something new to the squad, not only as we head to our benchmark meet of the year, but also as part of our development plan for Tokyo 2020.

“Glasgow 2018 will give our entire squad the opportunity to perform on the international stage in front of a home crowd, which will test not only their ability in the pool but in the arena too.”

Fannon has international racing experience under his belt, having won the 50m freestyle title at the 2016 European Junior Championships. Clogg, just 19 years of age, is a backstroke specialist coached by Mel Marshall at Loughborough. He was the 2014 Bruitish National Age Champion in the 100m backstroke and made his Commonwealth Games debut this year in Australia, finishing 12th in the 100m back (55.42) .