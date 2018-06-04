Fannon & Clogg Replace Simmonds & Hattersley On British Euros Squad

With the conclusion of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, British Swimming officially announced its roster of 43 athletes headed to Glasgow in August to compete at the 2018 European Championships. At the time it was noted that selected athletes Lizzie Simmonds and Camilla Hattersley would not be able to attend, but their replacements had yet to be announced.
Now British Swimming has revealed the two athletes filling in those remaining slots, however, as Tom Fannon of Plymouth Leander and Elliot Clogg of Sheffield will both be heading to Glasgow this summer.
The full squad selection is:
Freya Anderson (England)
Charlotte Atkinson (Isle of Man)
Imogen Clark (England)
Elliot Clogg (England)
David Cumberlidge (England)
Georgia Davies (Wales)
Kathleen Dawson (Scotland)
Tom Dean (England)
Tom Derbyshire (England)
Ellie Faulkner (England)
Tom Fannon (England)
Jessica Fullalove (England)
Luke Greenbank (England)
Kat Greenslade (Wales)
James Guy (England)
Holly Hibbott (England)
Lucy Hope (Scotland)
Anna Hopkin (England)
Calum Jarvis (Wales)
Dan Jervis (Wales)
Cameron Kurle (England)
Emily Large (England)
Jay Lelliott (England)
Max Litchfield (England)
Craig McNally (Scotland)
Craig McLean (Scotland)
Hannah Miley (Scotland)
Stephen Milne (Scotland)
Ross Murdoch (Scotland)
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (England)
Adam Peaty (England)
Jacob Peters (England)
Ben Proud (England)
Nick Pyle (England)
Molly Renshaw (England)
Duncan Scott (Scotland)
Mark Szaranek (Scotland)
Alys Thomas (Wales)
Chloe Tutton (Wales)
Sarah Vasey (England)
James Wilby (England)
Cassie Wild (Scotland)
Brodie Williams (England)
Aimee Willmott (England)
Abbie Wood (England)
