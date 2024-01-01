European Juniors Silver Medalist Marian Ploeger Commits To Michigan For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marian Ploeger from Stuttgart, Germany has announced her commitment to continue her athletic and academic careers at the University of Michigan beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan. I am incredibly excited for this opportunity and would like to thank my family and friends, as well as my great coaches at @zentrale_tg and @vflsindelfingenschwimmen who have helped me achieve my dreams. Thank you to the entire Michigan staff and team for welcoming me into their family. GO BLUE!!! 〽️💙💛”

This summer, Ploeger represented Germany at the European Junior Championships. There she won silver in the 800 freestyle swimming a 8:36.55. She also medaled in the 1500 freestyle, swimming a 16:23.69 for bronze. She also made finals in the 400 free (4:14.80, 5th) and 400 IM (4:55.56, 8th). Her 800 and 1500 free swims were both personal best times.

Ploeger swims for VFL Sindelfingen in Germany.

Her best LCM times with SCY conversions using SwimSwam’s classic converter in () are:

400 free: 4:14.46 (4:45.10)

800 free: 8:36.55 (9:38.76)

1500 free: 16:23.69 (16:04.40)

400 IM: 4:50.68 (4:16.10)

The Michigan women finished 3rd this past season at Big Tens and went on to finish 23rd at NCAAs. The team was led by freshman Katie Crom who won the Big Ten title in the 200 fly and finished 3rd at Big Tens in both the 200 free and 500 free.

Based on her best converted times, Ploeger is a big boost to the team’s distance group. Her best 1650 free converted time would have been 4th at Big Tens this past season, an event the team had no swimmers in the top 8. Her 500 freestyle would also already make the ‘B’ final.

In addition to scoring at Big Tens already, Ploeger’s best 1650 free converted time would have already qualified her for NCAAs as it took a 16:13.73 to make the cutline this past season. It took a 16:02.99 to score in the event.

Ploeger will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2028 along with Abby Dunford, Miller Ward, Leila Flack, Sophia Jahn, Josie Connelly, and Rebecca Diaconescu. Notably, Dunford also specializes in distance freestyle and has LCM best times of 8:38.06 in the 800 and 16:20.36 in the 1500 free.

