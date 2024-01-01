Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College of Saint Mary (NE) Head Coach Mykenzie Leehy Resigns in 2nd Season at NAIA School

by Riley Overend

January 01st, 2024 Coaching Changes, College, NAIA, News

Mykenzie Leehy resigned last week as head coach of the women’s swimming team at College of Saint Mary (CSM), an NAIA program located in Omaha, Nebraska.

Leehy spent less than two seasons at CSM following a standout NCAA career at the University of Houston and Auburn University. A five-time American Athletic Conference champion at Houston, she made the move to Auburn for her fifth year of collegiate eligibility in 2021, following her coach Ryan Wochomurka.

Soon after graduating from Auburn with a master’s degree in education, Leehy took over as head coach at CSM, just about 15 minutes away from her high school, Lewis Central, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The CSM women placed 9th out of nine teams at the 2023 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships with 220 points in the Flames’ first season under Leehy’s leadership.

I_said_it
54 seconds ago

Great timing.

