Junior Nationals Qualifier Greg Kisshauer Sends Verbal to D2 Lenoir-Rhyne University (2024)

Greg Kisshauer of Charlotte, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Lenoir-Rhyne University starting in the fall of 2024. Kisshauer is a breaststroke and IM specialist who trains year-round with the Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA). He is currently a senior at East Mecklenburg High School. Kisshauer will be staying close to home; Lenoir-Rhyne is located in Hickory, North Carolina, just about an hour’s drive from Charlotte. There are currently five MSA alums on the roster.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Lenoir-Rhyne University. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends who have supported me throughout this journey. A huge thank you to the Lenoir-Rhyne coaches and team for welcoming me. LET’S GO BEARS!”

Kisshauer recently competed at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East, where he set a pair of best times in the 200 breast (2:01.96) and 200 IM (1:52.77). He also competed in the 100 breast (56.49) and 400 IM (4:00.99), just missing his best times in both. Kisshauer also split 55.51 on his team’s 400 medley relay.

That best time in the 200-yard breaststroke was a big breakthrough for Kisshauer. His previous best time stood at 2:03.50. He had a similar improvement in the long course version of the event last summer, where he clocked 2:21.06 in a time trial at Junior Nationals to drop over two seconds off his previous best of 2:23.17.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 56.30

200 breast – 2:01.96

200 IM – 1:52.77

400 IM – 4:00.95

Lenoir-Rhyne University is a Division 2 team that competes in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC). The men finished 3rd of six teams in the SAC’s inaugural season. The Bears previously competed in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference, which dissolved at the end of the 2022 season.

Kisshauer would have been Lenoir-Rhyne’s second best performer in his primary events behind then-senior Micah McRea. McRea holds team records in all of the breaststroke and IM events, the 100 and 200 freestyle, and all of the relay records. He is also the first All-American athlete from the men’s team in the history of the program. Kisshauer already has times that would have made A final at last year’s SAC Championship, and is less than a second away from an NCAA D2 B-cut in the 100 breast.

Kisshauer will join his club teammate Noah Humphrey in Lenoir-Rhyne’s incoming class of 2024. The current roster has a majority of in-state athletes, with 15 of the current 21 men on the team also hailing from the Tar Heel State.

