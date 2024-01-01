Winter Juniors ‘A’ Finalist Lila Higgo Commits To Michigan For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lila Higgo from the Cayman Islands has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Michigan beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me along the way. Go Blue! 〽️💙”

Higgo swims for Bolles School Sharks out of Jacksonville, Florida. At the end of the summer, Higgo competed at Summer Juniors where she was highlighted by a 9th place finish in the 100 backstroke as she swam a personal best time of a 1:02.57.

At the end of November, Higgo competed for Bolles School at the Florida High School Class 1A State Championship. There she won the 200 IM in a 1:59.52, a personal best. She also finished 2nd in the 100 back in a 54.02.

At the beginning of December, Higgo swam at Winter Juniors-East. There she finished 5th in the 100 backstroke in a 53.22, 8th in the 100 free in a 49.25, and was 14th in the 50 free in a 22.90. All three of those swims were personal best times.

Higgo’s best SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:59.52

100 back: 53.22

200 back: 1:59.58

50 free: 22.90

100 free: 49.25

The Michigan women finished 3rd this past season at Big Tens and went on to finish 23rd at NCAAs. The team was led by freshman Katie Crom who won the Big Ten title in the 200 fly and finished 3rd at Big Tens in both the 200 free and 500 free.

Based on her best times, Higgo has the potential to already score points at Big Tens for the Wolverine women. Her 200 IM and 100 back best times would already make the Big Ten ‘B’ finals, and her best 100 free time would have made the ‘C’ final, just 0.01 seconds off of making the ‘B’ final. Higgo will overlap with the team’s top 200 IMer Devon Kitchel for one year.

Higgo will arrive on campus in fall 2025 as a member of the class of 2029 along with Montse Spielmann who is a butterfly and freestyler from Texas.

