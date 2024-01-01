Tokyo Olympians and Michigan Alumni Felix Auboeck And Catie DeLoof Get Engaged

2020 Tokyo Olympians Felix Auboeck and Catie DeLoof got engaged earlier this week, according to Instagram stories.

According to Instagram, the couple has been dating since October 2016.

Both swimmers attended the University of Michigan. Auboeck swam with the Wolverines from 2016-2020 while DeLoof swam with the team from 2015-2019. DeLoof was seen training with Michigan via their Instagram story at their winter training trip in Florida this week.

After graduation, DeLoof originally moved to California to train with David Marsh‘s Team Elite. In 2020, DeLoof moved to Virginia to train with Tood DeSorbo.

In 2021, DeLoof qualified to represent the U.S. at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she finished 5th in the 100 freestyle at Olympic Trials, qualifying her as a relay swimmer. She went on to win a bronze medal in Tokyo as she swam in prelims of the U.S. women’s 400 freestyle relay. Last year, DeLoof moved to Loughborough, England to train there, joining Auboeck across the pond.

Auboeck moved to Loughborough in July 2020 after graduating from Michigan that spring. Auboeck competes internationally for Austria and was highlighted by a 4th place finish in the men’s 200 freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also finished 7th in the 800 free and 1500 free. This past summer, Auboeck finished 8th in both the 200 free and 400 free at the 2023 World Championships in Japan.

Auboeck is originally from Vienna, Austria while DeLoof is from Grosse Point, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.