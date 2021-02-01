Eric Slabbert Commits to SVSU with 200 Back Faster Than Current Program Record

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eric Slabbert from Paarl in the Western Cape Province of South Africa has announced his verbal commitment to Saginaw Valley State University for the fall of 2021.

“It is with great honor that I am verbally committing to Saginaw Valley State University. I could not have hoped for a more amazing opportunity to grow as an athlete, a scholar and a person. I am very grateful for everyone who has supported me along my journey, I would not have made it this far without them. A special thanks to the coaching staff at SVSU for making the recruitment process enjoyable for me, I look forward to contributing to their team. Go Cardinals!!!”

Slabbert attends Paarl Boys’ High School. He swims year-round with Players Western Cape.

At the 2020 South African National Short Course Championships (25m) in October, he placed 9th in the 200 back (2:04.78), 10th in the 100 back (57.33), 15th in the 50 back (27.47), 10th in the 100 IM (59.16), and 28th in prelims of the 50 free (24.33).

At the beginning of the year, he competed at the 2020 Grand Prix Invitational Swimming Meet in Stellenbosch. There, he placed 3rd in the 50 back (28.22, 28.12 in prelims), 100 back (59.15), and 200 back (2:09.97).

Slabbert will bring program-best or near-best times to SVSU when he suits up with the Cardinals next fall. His best 200 back converted time is 2.5 seconds under the current record (1:54.92), while his 50 back is a second off the 23.70 leadoff split from SVSU’s record-breaking 200 medley relay (at 2018 GLIAC Championships). His 100 back is less than a second off the program best (50.80) from 2017.

SCM best times (converted) (note: unshaved/unrested):

50 back – 27.47 (24.74)

100 back – 57.33 (51.64)

200 back – 2:04.78 (1:52.41)

100 IM – 59.16 (53.29)

50 free – 24.33 (21.91)

LCM best times (converted):

50 back – 28.12 (24.79)

100 back – 59.15 (52.20)

200 back – 2:09.97 (1:54.92)

50 free – 24.46 (21.31)

100 free – 54.13 (47.32)

Slabbert’s best converted 200 back time would have made the A final at the 2020 GLIAC Championships. He would have been a B finalist in the 100 back, along with Mason Hooker and Tyler Overmyer.

