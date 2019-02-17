Emory Sweeps UAA Titles For 21st Year, 12 Records Fall

2019 UAA Swimming and Diving Championships

February 13th-16th, 2019

Chicago, IL

The men and women of the Emory Eagles won their 21st-consecutive team titles this past weekend at the 2019 UAA Championships. Along the way, 12 UAA Conference and UChicago pool records were broken.

Women – Team Rankings

Emory- 1943 University of Chicago (UChicago)- 1484.5 New York University (NYU)- 1370.5 Washington University St. Louis (WashU)- 1159 Carnegie Mellon- 933 Case Western Reserve- 697 Rochester- 590 Brandeis- 325

Men – Team Rankings

Emory- 1848 Washington University St. Louis (WashU)- 1454.5 University of Chicago (UChicago)- 1299.5 Carnegie Mellon- 1214.5 New York University (NYU)- 1121 Case Western Reserve- 659 Rochester- 488 Brandeis- 476.5

Taking Men’s Swimmer of the Year was WashU senior Kevin Van Cleave. Van Cleave was the only swimmer on both genders to win all 3 of his/her individual events. He took victories in the 200 IM (1:48.32), 100 breast (55.32) and 200 breast (2:00.49).

Graham Chatoor of NYU took the Men’s Rookie of the Year honors for his distance events sweeps. Chatoor first won the 500 free in a pool record of 4:27.89. He then won the 1650 free in a UAA record of 15:24.13. Chatoor also topped 2018 winner Emory senior Tom Gordon in both those events by less than a tenth of a second.

The Women’s Swimmer of the Year award was presented to Emory senior Fiona Muir. Despite finishing in second in the 50 free to teammate Meg Taylor, Muir extended winning streaks in the 100 free and 200 free. Muir won the 200 free in a UAA record of 1:48.70, making it her third consecutive win. In the 100 free, Muir joined an elite few who won the same event 4 years in a row. She finished in a 50.12, which was another UAA record for her.

Rachel Reistroffer of NYU was the Women’s Rookie of the Year winner. Although no individual victories, Reistroffer was runner-up in the 500 free (4:58.77) and 1650 free (16:58.99) as well as fourth place finisher in the 200 free (1:52.03), all D3 invited times.

Other individual awardees included:

Men’s Diver of the Year – Lucas Bumgarner (Emory)

Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year – Emory

Men’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year – Carnegie Mellon

Women’s Diver of the Year – Agnes Lo (UChicago)

Women’s Coaching Staff of the Year – Emory

Women’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year – UChicago

For Emory senior Tom Gordon, although he didn’t defend his distance titles, his 9th place 200 free time of 1:39.48 was the fastest time of the whole meet. Gordon also wrote his name on the 800 free relay pool record (6:42.24) with teammates Kellen Stillman, Alex Kohlman, and Pat Pema.

Also finishing his senior year in honorable fashion was WashU senior Brandon Lum. Lum joined Muir in earning his 4th consecutive title in the 200 back, winning in a pool record of 1:47.71.

Also taking home multiple victories: