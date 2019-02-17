CCIW Champs: Carthage Sweeps Titles, Wheaton Sweeps MVPs

2019 CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships

At the 2019 CCIW Championships, the Carthage Big Red swept the team titles for their second time in 2 years. The Carthage women defended their 2018 title and won their 2nd title in team history while the men extended their winning streak to a 3rd year.

In the individual awards, Carthage coaches Seth Weidmann and Beth DeLaRosby also swept the CCIW Men’s and Women’s Coaches of the Year. Meanwhile, Wheaton swimmers Will Rinne and Brooke Barnes swept the Most Valuable Swimmers of the Meet awards.

Will Rinne, a sophomore, finished the meet with 3 individual victories and 2 CCIW records. His wins in the 200 IM (1:50.23) and 200 free (1:39.18) set new CCIW records while his 100 free win (45.76) sealed his perfect 3-for-3 performance.

In the same manner, Brooke Barnes swept the freestyle events to close her senior year. Barnes defended her 2018 titles in the 50 free (23.32) and 200 free (1:51.31) while her 100 free win (51.14) clinched her 3rd consecutive win.

Wheaton’s Chris Szymczak also had a great close to his collegiate career with his 4th consecutive title in the 200 back. His winning time of 1:47.98 also set a new CCIW record.

Carthage’s Mitch Mages joined the CCIW record-breaking club with his winning 100 breast time of 55.47. Mages also swept the breaststroke events on Saturday with his 200 breast win of 2:03.73.

Three relay CCIW records also fell over the weekend:

Men’s 200 Free Relay: Carthage (1:21.86) Mitch Mages , Nick Nevins , Adam Moskus , Sam Gabriel

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Carthage (1:30.75) Sam Gabriel , Jack Wallar , Nick Seroni , Nick Nevins

Women’s 800 Free Relay: Illinois Wesleyan (7:35.52) Ellen Gilbert , Megan Wong , Lucy Saucedo , Lisa Cheng



Along with Barnes, Rinne, and Mages, 4 other swimmers were multi-event winners:

IWU’s Mason McCauley : 500 Free (4:39.20), 1650 Free (16:08.72)

IWU’s Ellen Gilbert : 100 Fly (56.67), 200 Fly (2:03.67)

: 100 Fly (56.67), 200 Fly (2:03.67) Carthage’s Nick Seroni : 100 Fly (49.83), 200 Fly (1:54.44)

: 100 Fly (49.83), 200 Fly (1:54.44) Wheaton’s Michaela Sandeno: 100 Breast (1:06.84), 200 Breast (2:24.67)

Other meet highlights include Cooper Hawkins’s dominant win in the 400 IM. The Carthage swimmer won the event by 11.31 seconds with a 3:57.93, just missing the CCIW record by 0.39 seconds.

In the women’s 400 free relay, the Wheaton relay had a last-minute blast from Brooke Barnes, as she split a 50.09 to just miss out-touching the winning IWU relay. IWU won the last relay on the women’s side by 0.01 with a 3:29.20.

Final Womens Team Scores

Carthage- 809 Illinois Wesleyan (IWU)- 652 Wheaton- 616.5 Augustana- 485 Carroll- 08 Millikin- 230.5 North Central- 176

Final Mens Team Scores