Jesuit Boys and Girls Win Oregon HS 6A Titles

2019 OREGON HS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-17, 2019

Beaverton, OR

Results

BOYS MEET

The Jesuit boys powered to the team win this weekend largely relying on depth, though they had two individual winners at the meet. Both wins came late in the game, as freshman Nick Simons took the 100 back (51.64) and sophomore Marco Nosack clocked a 57.23 to take the 100 breast.

Jesuit was on a tear to close out the meet, and finished on top with a win in the 400 free relay (3:07.97). The big leg on that relay was the lead-off, where senior Trent Martinez was 45.93. Martinez contributed two runner-up finishes this meet, touching 2nd in the 200 free (1:37.71) and 500 free (4:31.16). Jesuit bookended the meet after winning the 200 medley (1:35.76) to kick off the finals session.

Century senior Luke Thornbrue was a double winner ahead of Martinez in the longer free races, putting up times of 1:37.27 and 4:26.04 to take those wins. Another notable swim came from Tigard senior Ben Miller, who was 48.59 to win the 100 fly after having been 1:50.09 to take 2nd in the 200 IM behind Central Catholic’s Kevin Keil (1:50.09).

Scores

1. Jesuit 101

2. Central Catholic 77

3. Newberg 53

4. West Linn 49

5. Mountain View 39

6. Lincoln 34

7. Sunset 30

7. Sprague 30

9. Clackamas 29.5

10. South Eugene 25

GIRLS MEET

The Jesuit girls were out early with a win in the 200 medley relay, winning by over two seconds at 1:45.84. The biggest individual event for Jesuit turned out to be the 100 free, where Isabella Wallace (50.54) and Elise Kreutzer (51.37) turned in a 1-2 finish. The next event, Sofia Nosack posted a 4:59.00 to take the 500 free.

2nd place Sunset had a very strong meet, too, taking 1st in both free relays. Individually, they were led by Lily Gardner and Tia Lindsay. Gardner took the 200 free (1:48.41) and the 100 fly (54.68), while Lindsay was 2:00.80 to take the 200 IM and 54.98 to win the 100 back.

Aloha’s Kaitlin Dobler won twice, too. She was 22.50 to win the 50 free and then 1:00.92 to take the 100 breast, winning both easily.

Scores

1. Jesuit 130

2. Sunset 99

3. Bend 50

4. Oregon City 47

5. Summit 42

6. West Linn 38

7. St Mary’s Academy 35

8. South Eugene 31

9. Lake Oswego 27

10. Lincoln 23