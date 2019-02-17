H2A Breaststroker Meaghan Lyons Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hilton Head, South Carolina’s Meaghan Lyons has announced her commitment to the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2023. She’ll begin in the fall of 2019 with Coleen Gillilan, Elizabeth Fry, Sarah Boyle, and Sydney Winters.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Notre Dame for the next four years! The opportunity to continue my education and swim career in a community so rich in tradition and excellence is a long time dream come true. Thank you to my family, my coaches, my teammates, and my new Notre Dame family for helping me reach this goal. Go Irish! #GodCountryNotreDame”

A senior at Hilton Head High School, Lyons is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a National Merit Finalist. She wrapped up her prep career in October at the South Carolina High School 4A State Championships, placing 2nd in the 200 IM (2:10.91) and second in the 100 breast (1:05.85). She also anchored the HHD 200 free and 400 free relays, both of which finished 3rd. In club swimming, Lyons swims for Hilton Head Aquatics under coach Mike Lane. She is a South Carolina LSC state champion and a Summer Juniors qualifier. Last summer she dropped significant time in the 100 breast and 200 breast at South Carolina LSC Long Course Championships. In the 100, she came into the meet with a PB of 1:14.48, then dropped 1.4 seconds to earn a Summer Juniors cut of 1:13.08 and a 2nd-place finish. In the 200, she was seeded with 2:42.93 and went 2:41.15 in prelims and 2:36.38 in finals to snag a U.S. Open cut. She then competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 100/200 breast. In December, she swam the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Winter Juniors East.

Senior Meaghan O’Donnell is the top Irish breaststroker this year, followed by freshmen Sammie Eyolfson and Sarah Nicholls. The latter two will overlap three years with Lyons. It took 1:02.51/2:16.13 to score in the 100/200 breast at 2018 ACC Women’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:19.90

100 breast – 1:05.31

200 IM – 2:07.32

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.