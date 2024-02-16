Eli Lanfear Swims 50 Free Conference Record (19.68) To Lead Binghamton At America East

2024 AMERICA EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17, 2024

VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, Virginia

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men only), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI

Defending Champions: Women: New Hampshire (4x) Men: UMBC (2x)

MEN’S RECAP

After trailing coming into the day, Binghamton gained a 23 point lead over Bryant. The Binghamton men were highlighted by Eli Lanfear who swam to a new conference record in the 50 freestyle. The junior Lanfear touched in a 19.68. Two freshmen finished right behind Lanfear as NJIT’s Francois Malherbe touched in a 19.75 while Bryant’s James Misto touched in a 19.80. All three men were under the previous conference record that was set at a 19.85 back in 2019 by UMBC’s Ilia Ratsev.

The UMBC men also set a new conference record on night 2 as they swam to a final time of a 1:19.49 in the 200 free relay. The team of Oliver Gassman, Daniel Nicusan, Christian Coleman, and Bode Neale won by 0.70 seconds over Bryant who touched in 2nd. Both Nicusan and Neale had the fastest splits of the field as they split a 19.64 off a flying start.

Nicusan also picked up an individual win on the night for UMBC as he won the 200 IM in a 1:46.36. Nicusan was the only man under the 1:50 mark and won by a considerable margin. Nicusan defended his title from last year as he swam a 1:46.60 then, which had previously stood as his best time. Binghamton had a 2-3 finish behind Nicusan to pick up valuable points.

Bryant’s Leo Luna led the way in the 500 free swimming a 4:26.22 but a pair of Binghamton swimmers finished right behind him. Liam Preston touched in a 4:27.14 ahead of teammate Liam Murphy who swam a 4:27.27.

Day 1 Scores:

Binghamton 279 Bryant 256 UMBC 179 NJIT 154 Maine 149 VMI 111

WOMEN’S RECAP

The defending champions of New Hampshire hold a lead after night 2 as Ella Guilfoil led the way with her win in the 200 IM. Giulfoil touched in a 2:00.06, faster than her previous best time of a 2:00.85 that she swam at midseason. Guilfoil almost dropped three seconds in the event over the last year as she swam a 2:03.00 for 3rd at this meet a year ago.

Bryant’s Makayla Pearce battled it out with Vermont’s Ella Church in the 500 freestyle. Church held a lead but Pearce had a big final 100 to earn the win at the touch. Pearce touched in a 4:51.17, just ahead of Church who touched in a 4:51.21. Pearce’s swim was a huge drop as her previous best time stood at a 4:58.75 which she swam at this meet a year ago to win the ‘B’ final and finish 9th.

The UMBC women had a big night winning the final three events of the night. Freshman Ashley Gutshall led the way in the 50 free as she touched in a 23.05, just 0.05 seconds ahead of New Hampshire’s Audrey Mahoney who touched in a 23.10. Gutshall dropped from her previous best of a 23.32 which she swam in high school while Mahoney dropped from her previous best of a 23.17 which she swam to win the event at year ago.

Freshmen led the way in the women’s 3 meter diving as the top four divers are freshmen. UMBC’s Ember Stennett earned the win setting a new conference record with a score of 292.35. New Hampshire had three ‘A’ finalists which was big as they fight for the team conference title.

UMBC’s 200 free relay closed the night with a win. The team won in a final time of a 1:32.92. Swimmers are not displayed on live results or meet mobile. New Hampshire touched just behind UMBC as they touched in a 1:32.97.

Day 1 Scores: