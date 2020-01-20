Elevation Athletics’ Kandice Chandra Commits to Binghamton

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kandice Chandra from Broomfield, Colorado has signed a National Letter of Intent with Binghamton University and will begin in the fall of 2020.

“I’m happy and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Binghamton University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me, it has meant the world. Go bearcats!🐾💚”

Chandra is a senior at Legacy High School in Broomfield. She swam fly and back at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A State Championships last season, finishing 21st and 24th out of prelims in the respective events. In club swimming, she represents Elevation Athletics and specializes mainly in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM. She competed at Mt. Hood Sectionals this summer and earned lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, and 100 fly. She also swam the 100/200 back and 200 IM.

The Bearcats finished fifth of seven teams in the American East Conference Championships last February. Chandra’s best times would have placed her in the A final of the 200 back and the B finals of the 100 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. She will overlap one year with Erica Bachiller, Binghamton’s top backstroker from last season (56.25/2:04.74) and three with Audrey Pesek, who leads the Bearcats so far this year.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:05.47

100 back – 58.37

100 fly – 58.33

400 IM – 4:38.97

200 IM – 2:12.26

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

