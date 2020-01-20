Virginia Women, Virginia Tech Men, Win In Clash of In-State Rivals

Virginia Tech vs. University of Virginia

Saturday, January 18, 2019

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Scores Women: UVA 181, VT 111 Men VT 158 , UVA 141



Women’s Recap

The Cavalier women got off to a bit of a rough start, but recovered quickly, dominating the rest of the meet, and earning a 70-point win over in-state rivals, the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The day began inauspiciously for UVA when both medley relays drew disqualifications in the 200 medley relay. It was a tight race that Virginia Tech might’ve won anyway, but the Cavs’ DQs guaranteed that the Hokies took the win in 1:40.77.

Freshman Brooke Travis made it two in a row with her 16:31.58 victory in the 1000 free, but that would be the Hokies’ last swimming win of the day. UVA would go on to win every remaining event except the 1m diving event, with four different women each earning two individual wins.

Freshman Kate Douglass won the 200 free (1:46.29) and the 100 fly in 51.85, taking the latter event by over 3 seconds. She also anchored UVA’s 400 free relay in 47.99, as part of a 3:20.85 victory.

Alexis Wenger swept the breaststroke events in 1:01.72/2:16.55 and Morgan Hill sweep the sprint freestyles in 22.99/50.35. Abby Richter also earned two wins, first taking the 200 fly in 2:02.68, then winning the 200 IM by over 5 seconds with a 2:03.99.

Men’s Recap

Once again, UVA was stung by relay disqualifications, but in this case, it likely cost them the win.

The Cavaliers started off well with a 1:28.23 win in the 200 medley relay, but ‘B’ relay’s disqualification was in some sense a harbinger of things to come. Matthew Otto kept the Cavs rolling with a 15:21.38 win in the 1000 free, and Joe Clark (49.27) and Keefer Barnum (54.90) followed up wins in the 100 back and 100 breast. UVA faired worse after the break, earning only a 44.66 victory in the 100 from Ryan Baker and a 1:48.69 win in the 200 by Ted Schubert, who led a 1-3 Cavalier sweep.

The Hokies men, meanwhile, made earned wins from six different individuals over the course of the day. Sophomore Blake Manoff led the way with the Hokies’ first and last individual wins, starting with a 1:36.06 win in the 200 free and ending with a 47.55 win in the 100 fly. Antani Ivanov took the 200 fly in 1:46.28, Tommy Hallock won the 50 free in 19.92, and AJ Pouch took the 200 breast in 1:59.67, with all three men each adding a 2nd-place finish. Samuel Tornqvist added a 1:45.85 in the 200 back and Lane Stone took the 500 free in 4:30.19.

It was a tight meet, score-wise, with the outcome coming down to the 400 free relay. The UVA men touched first, but were disqualified, ensuring Virginia Tech won the relay (2:57.66) and the meet.

Virginia Release

Christiansburg, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split their dual meet against Virginia Tech on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The No. 3 Cavalier women defeated Virginia Tech 186-111, while the No. 15 Virginia men’s team fell 158-141 to the No. 24 Hokies.

The Cavalier women won 13 of 16 events with senior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.), junior Abby Richter (Hendersonville, Nev.), sophomore Alexis Wenger (Detroit, Mich.) and freshman Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) capturing a first-place finish in a pair of individual events.

Hill captured the top time in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle at 22.99 and 50.35, respectively. Richter won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:02.68 and the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.99, while Wenger placed first the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.72 and the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:16.55. Douglass recorded the fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:46.29, before capturing the top time in the 100-yard butterfly at 51.85.

Senior diver Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) recorded a career-best score on the 3m board to win the event with 373.50 points. The score ranks second all-time at UVA, a rank she already held.

The women’s team would also record wins from junior Marcella Maguire (Ridgefield, Conn.) in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55:54, senior Erin Earley (Orange, Conn.) in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:59.05 and freshman Maddie Donohoe (Annandale, Va.) in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:55.43. The women’s team closed out the day with 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hill, freshman Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.), freshman Ella Collins (Austin, Texas) and Douglass recording a time of 3:20.85 for first place at the meet.

The Cavalier men opened their side of the meet with senior Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain), junior Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.), junior Cooper Wozencraft (Houston, Texas) and senior Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.) swimming a time of 1:28.23 to win the 200-yard medley relay.

Additionally, the men’s team won five individual events. In the mile, junior Matthew Otto (Newark, Del.) reached the wall with a time of 15:21.38 to place first. Clark was the top swimmer in the 100-yard backstroke, recording a time of 49.27, while Barnum topped the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.90. Baker won the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 44.66 and senior Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) went 1:48.69 in the 200-yard individual medley for the first-place finish.

“The men and women both had challenging meets today at VT,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “We got off to a sluggish start, shaking off the cobwebs coming off of winter training. Once the women got rolling, they were pretty unstoppable. Kate (Douglass) continues to impress with her versatility, swimming some races for the first time this year. Alexis (Wenger) came through with two wins as well as Morgan (Hill) and Abby (Richter). We’ve got phenomenal depth as we had eight different women win events today. The men had a very tough battle against a well-coached VT team. The meet came down to the last few races and unfortunately, we had a little bad luck and came up short. We had five different guys win events and our depth really came through to keep us in the battle. I believe our men will be looking forward to seeing VT again at ACCs next month.

“I’m excited to get back to Charlottesville and host ACC rivals NC State and North Carolina next weekend.”

Today’s head-to-head matchup against the Hokies did not count as part of the Commonwealth Clash, the matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech, sponsored by Virginia529. The Commonwealth Clash points for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be determined at the ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

The Cavaliers will return to action Friday (Jan. 24) to host NC State at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, before closing out the regular season on Saturday (Jan. 25) against North Carolina. Virginia will celebrate Senior Day at its home meet against the Tar Heels.

Virginia Tech Release

CHRISTIANSBURG – The 24th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s swimming and diving team downed in-state rival No. 15 Virginia, 158-141 on Saturday afternoon at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Tech’s women battled against Virginia, but the 3rd-ranked ‘Hoos took the decision 186-111.

HOKIES MEN

Tech opened the meet with back-to-back second place finishes, beginning with the 200 medley relay team of Forest Webb , Simon Shi , Blake Manoff and Thomas Hallock as the quartet finished with a time of 1:28.74.

The Hokies followed up with second and third in the 1650 freestyle with Brennen Doss turning in an NCAA B cut of 15:22.15 followed by Filippo Dal Maso with a 15:37.03.

Tech got its first win in the 200 freestyle with Manoff’s NCAA B time of 1:36.06. Lane Stone added a third-place finish in 1:37.85.

AJ Pouch and Simon Shi went two, three in the 100 breaststroke with 56.11 and 56.18, respectively. Antani Ivanov turned in the top time in the 200 butterfly with 1:46.28. He was followed up by Thomas Hallock’s first-place B cut of 19.92 in the 50 freestyle. Henry Claesson was just behind in second with 20.45.

At the break following the 50 free, the Hokies trailed the Cavaliers by two. Hallock and Claesson again scored for the Hokies, going two, three in the 100 freestyle with times of 44.88 and 45.61.

The Hokies went on a roll, claiming wins in the next four events beginning with Sam Tornqvist in the 200 back (1:45.85). Pouch took the 200 breaststroke (1:59.67) to put the Hokeies up by four. Lane Stone was the top finisher in the 500 freestyle (4:30.19).

Manoff claimed the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.55 as Ivanov finished second with a 48.01. The results pushed the Hokies ahead 130-114 heading into the final two events.

Virginia swept the top-three spots in the 200 IM, but Tech still held the 145-137 advantage with Dylan Eichberg finishing fourth in 1:50.83.

The Hokies secured the win in the 400 free relay with first-place points from Manoff, Hallock, Claesson and Stone in 2:57.66. Tech’s quartet of Noah Desman , Aaron Boyd , Alex Hines and Eichberg also added a third-place finish in 3:05.35.

Tech secured needed points in diving as well. Noah Zawadzki took both the 3-meter and 1-meter events. He scored 395.10 on the three board and posted 368.85 on the one. Freshman Taj Cole added a second-place 322.43 in 1-meter.

HOKIES WOMEN

Tech got off to a strong start in the pool, finishing one, two in the 200 medley relay. Alex Slayton , Joelle Vereb , Kayla Purcell and Anna Landon turned in a time of 1:40.77. The quartet of Margarita Ryan , Jenna Thompson , Julia Bruneau and Sarah Shackelford finished 1:43.17.

Brooke Travis took the top spot in the 1650 freestyle with a 16:31.58, just shy of the NCAA B cut (16:30.59). Loulou Vos added a third-place 16:49.25.

In the 100 backstroke, Emily Meilus came in third in 56.59. Tech followed with the 100 breaststroke where Erin Scott took second (1:01.72) followed by Jenna Thompson in third with a 1:04.34.

Vereb led a two, three finish in the 50 freestyle as she swam a 23.15 followed by Shackelford’s 23.48. Shackelford also added a top-three finish in the 100 freestyle, placing second with a 50.89.

Meilus added another third-place finish with a 2:01.13 in the 200 backstroke, while Baillie Cameron took third in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:20.41.

The Hokies went two, three in the 100 butterfly with Purcell’s 55.29 followed by Vereb’s 55.91. Charlie Burt and Rose Pouch added another two, three finish in the 200 IM with Burt’s 2:09.36 followed by Pouch at 2:09.62.

Tech closed the swim events with the 400 free relay as Vereb, Shackelford, Abby Larson and Purcell finished second (3:23.55) followed by Grace Cutrell , Landon, Vos and Slayton in 3:31.45.

On the boards, Teagan Moravek claimed the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 307.73. Regan Westwood was second in three meter with 306.23.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will be back in the pool on Feb. 1 to host defending ACC Champions NC State. Meet time is set for 11 a.m.

