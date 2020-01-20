Regan Smith Breaks Down her Holiday Training (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck , 2018, 2:06.36

Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3 Finishers

World Champion Regan Smith blew away the field by over 3 seconds. Smith’s 2:05.94 was a new Pro Swim Series Record. That’s her 3rd fastest performance ever in the event. Fellow 17-year-old Isabelle Stadden was the only other swimmer to break 2:10, touching 2nd in 2:09.32 ahead of Lisa Bratton (2:10.21).

Though it took a 2:10 to place 3rd, the top 3 times of the night were all under 2:10 and all done by 17 year olds. Shortly after the 200 IM, Phoebe Bacon returned to win the B final in 2:09.57. She finished just ahead of Taylor Ruck (2:10.34), who formerly held the Pro Swim Series Record in this event.