Regan Smith Breaks Down her Holiday Training (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- PSS Record:
Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36
- Trials Cut: 2:14.69
Top 3 Finishers
- Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:05.94
- Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 2:09.32
- Lisa Bratton (AGS)- 2:10.21
World Champion Regan Smith blew away the field by over 3 seconds. Smith’s 2:05.94 was a new Pro Swim Series Record. That’s her 3rd fastest performance ever in the event. Fellow 17-year-old Isabelle Stadden was the only other swimmer to break 2:10, touching 2nd in 2:09.32 ahead of Lisa Bratton (2:10.21).
Though it took a 2:10 to place 3rd, the top 3 times of the night were all under 2:10 and all done by 17 year olds. Shortly after the 200 IM, Phoebe Bacon returned to win the B final in 2:09.57. She finished just ahead of Taylor Ruck (2:10.34), who formerly held the Pro Swim Series Record in this event.
