Eastern Illinois Becomes 24th Division I Head Coaching Gig to Open in 2019

It seems like every time the number of available head coaching spots lefts in Division I seems like it might be starting to dwindle, another position opens up.

This time, it’s the top spot at Eastern Illinois University, which has a combined women’s and men’s program. After five seasons at the helm, Jacqueline Michalski stepped down last week. She will reportedly be named head coach elsewhere this week, the school announced in its press release.

After completing her own swimming career at SUNY Oswego, Michalski served as an assistant coach at King’s College. She then went on to serve as an assistant at St. Francis (now also seeking a head coach) from 2012-2014. At Eastern Illinois, Michalski coached six All-Summit League performers on the men’s side, and her swimmers set 13 individual men’s and women’s school records, as well as five relay records.

Michalski was one of the fewer than 20 female head coaches of combined-gender Divison I programs in the country.

In the last week, the head coach job also opened up at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, as Reed Robelot resigned from his position to take over as the head coach of LSU-based Tiger Aquatics. There are now nine open Division I head coach positions remaining: Saint Francis, Binghamton, William & Mary, Old Dominion, West Point, University of the Pacific, SMU (men), Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Eastern Illinois. By our count, 24 DI positions have opened overall – and that’s not including Division II UCSD, transitioning to DI, now seeking a head coach with David Marsh‘s departure.