2019 World University Games: Day 6 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff, and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for event recaps to be added here. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

Day 6 of 7 will see a relatively light slate of men’s races (one individual event and one relay) along with three individual women’s events. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker has starred so far, winning both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Today marks her 22nd birthday, and she’ll look to start the process of winning the 50 breast with heats this morning. Brazil’s Jhennifer Alves is the top seed.

American Zach Apple will look for a sprint free sweep, taking on the 50 free after winning the 100 and 200 frees earlier this meet. Poland’s Pawel Sendyk is the top seed. The American women are also looking for a sprint sweep: Gabby DeLoof won the 100 free and leads the 200 free final tonight. Meanwhile Grace Ariola is the second seed into this morning’s 50 free heats, behind only Germany’s Jessica Felsner.

Japan’s Sachi Mochida is the top 200 fly seed, looking for her nation’s second swimming gold.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 29.40, Lilly King (USA), 2017

Meet Record – 30.12, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

MEN’S 50 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Meet Record – 21.67, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

WOMEN’S 200 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

Meet Record – 2:06.83, Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2007

WOMEN’S 50 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Meet Record – 24.48, Aliaksa Herasimenia (BLR), 2013

MEN’S 4×200 Freestyle Relay – PRELIMS

World Record – 6:58.55, USA, 2009

Meet Record – 7:05.49, Russia, 2013

MEN’S 100 Butterfly – Swim-Off For 10th Overall