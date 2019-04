Duncan Scott Primo Al Mondo Nei 200MX-Manca Record Britannico Per 1 Cent.

Pyle Scratches 200 Back on Final Prelims Session of British Champs After earning medals in the men’s 50 and 100 back, 19-year-old Nicholas Pyle has forfeited his 200 back 12th-place seed.

British C’Ships Roster Update: Duncan Scott Picks Up 2nd Event For Worlds Scott blasted the #1 time in the world this year in the 200 IM, earning himself a guaranteed spot in the event at Gwangju.