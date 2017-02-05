Duke’s Kropp Pops 52.6 100 Breast on Day 2 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE

Saturday finals results

Friday, February 3rd-Sunday, February 5th

Hosted by UNC

25 yards

Invite format

Day 2 action at the 2017 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Cup saw swimmers compete in the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. Duke’s Madison Boswell and Peter Kropp put up some of the top performances of the evening, stopping NC State from sweeping the individual races. Boswell dominated the women’s 400 IM, charging to a 4:14.44 victory. Kropp, on the other hand, blasted a 52.60 in the 100 breast to win by a second over teammate Dylan Payne (53.66).

NC State All-Americans Ryan Held and Natalie Labonge were also among the day 2 winners. Held popped a 46.55 in the 100 fly to outpace teammate Andreas Vazaios (46.90), but he was even faster than that in prelims with a 46.41. Labonge secured a Wolfpack victory in the women’s version of that event, touching in a quick 53.29.

Day 2 Event Winners: