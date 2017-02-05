Duke’s Kropp Pops 52.6 100 Breast on Day 2 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE
- Saturday finals results
- Friday, February 3rd-Sunday, February 5th
- Hosted by UNC
- 25 yards
- Invite format
Day 2 action at the 2017 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Cup saw swimmers compete in the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. Duke’s Madison Boswell and Peter Kropp put up some of the top performances of the evening, stopping NC State from sweeping the individual races. Boswell dominated the women’s 400 IM, charging to a 4:14.44 victory. Kropp, on the other hand, blasted a 52.60 in the 100 breast to win by a second over teammate Dylan Payne (53.66).
NC State All-Americans Ryan Held and Natalie Labonge were also among the day 2 winners. Held popped a 46.55 in the 100 fly to outpace teammate Andreas Vazaios (46.90), but he was even faster than that in prelims with a 46.41. Labonge secured a Wolfpack victory in the women’s version of that event, touching in a quick 53.29.
Day 2 Event Winners:
- Women’s 200 medley relay- South Carolina, 1:45.80
- Men’s 200 medley relay- Duke, 1:27.24
- Women’s 400 IM- Madison Boswell, Duke, 4:14.44
- Men’s 400 IM- Lucca Martins, NC State, 3:52.13
- Women’s 100 fly- Natalie Labonge, NC State, 53.29
- Men’s 100 fly- Ryan Held, NC State, 46.55
- Women’s 200 free- Courtney Caldwell, NC State, 1:47.66
- Men’s 200 free- Tyler Rice, NC State, 1:35.78
- Women’s 100 breast- Maddie Witzke, NC State, 1:02.42
- Men’s 100 breast- Peter Kropp, Duke, 52.60
- Women’s 100 back- Ky-Lee Perry, NC State, 53.87
- Men’s 100 back- Coleman Stewart, NC State, 47.65
- Women’s 800 free relay- South Carolina, 7:37.38
- Men’s 800 free relay- Johns Hopkins, 6:59.60
