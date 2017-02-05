Duke’s Kropp Pops 52.6 100 Breast on Day 2 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup

  1 Lauren Neidigh | February 05th, 2017 | ACC, College, News, Press Releases

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE

Day 2 action at the 2017 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Cup saw swimmers compete in the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. Duke’s Madison Boswell and Peter Kropp put up some of the top performances of the evening, stopping NC State from sweeping the individual races. Boswell dominated the women’s 400 IM, charging to a 4:14.44 victory. Kropp, on the other hand, blasted a 52.60 in the 100 breast to win by a second over teammate Dylan Payne (53.66).

NC State All-Americans Ryan Held and Natalie Labonge were also among the day 2 winners. Held popped a 46.55 in the 100 fly to outpace teammate Andreas Vazaios (46.90), but he was even faster than that in prelims with a 46.41. Labonge secured a Wolfpack victory in the women’s version of that event, touching in a quick 53.29.

Day 2 Event Winners:

  • Women’s 200 medley relay- South Carolina, 1:45.80
  • Men’s 200 medley relay- Duke, 1:27.24
  • Women’s 400 IM- Madison Boswell, Duke, 4:14.44
  • Men’s 400 IM- Lucca Martins, NC State, 3:52.13
  • Women’s 100 fly- Natalie Labonge, NC State, 53.29
  • Men’s 100 fly- Ryan Held, NC State, 46.55
  • Women’s 200 free- Courtney Caldwell, NC State, 1:47.66
  • Men’s 200 free- Tyler Rice, NC State, 1:35.78
  • Women’s 100 breast- Maddie Witzke, NC State, 1:02.42
  • Men’s 100 breast- Peter Kropp, Duke, 52.60
  • Women’s 100 back- Ky-Lee Perry, NC State, 53.87
  • Men’s 100 back- Coleman Stewart, NC State, 47.65
  • Women’s 800 free relay- South Carolina, 7:37.38
  • Men’s 800 free relay- Johns Hopkins, 6:59.60

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Duke’s Kropp Pops 52.6 100 Breast on Day 2 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Porkchop2244

Rice and Cambell swimming well for state….should be a sign of good things to come

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes 9 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »