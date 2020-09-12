Duke Rounds Out Men’s Class of 2024 with Harding, O’Brien, Vlasic, and Wassmer

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Duke men’s head coach Dan Colella announced the addition of seven swimmers and divers into the class of 2024. In addition to David Chang, Luke Johnson, and Zach McIntyre, about whom we have already written, the Blue Devils will welcome:

Seamus Harding – Hillsborough, N.J.

“I chose Duke because the programs offered here are phenomenal, both academic and athletic. I have never seen a team bond as well as the Duke Swimming and Diving Team. I’ve wanted to attend Duke since I went to their diving camp about five years ago. I had a great experience with the coaching staff and I learned an insane amount of dives in such a short period of time. When I went on my official trip, the people and the atmosphere made me feel so welcome and I knew that Duke University was going to be my new home.”

Harding, who attended Notre Dame High School, is only the second diver in New Jersey prep history to win four consecutive state titles. He does his club diving with Jersey Dive Academy and was a USA Junior Nationals finalist. In 2019, he was AAU Nationals Champion on one and three meter and runner-up on platform. He placed first in three-meter, second on one-meter and third on platform at 2018 AAU Nationals. Harding broke the Boys NJ State Championship record in his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons. The mark now stands at 635.90, as he won the title in his senior year with 598.85 points.

AAU Bests:

1 meter – 508.10 (Regionals 2019)

3 meter – 600.20 (Regionals 2019)

Platform – 432.45 (Nationals 2018)

Andrew O’Brien – St. Louis, Mo.

“I chose Duke because of the amazing combination of academics, athletics, and team atmosphere. I felt there was no better school for me to improve in and out of the water. The whole team was so welcoming, and I can’t wait to get down to Durham!”

O’Brien swam at Chaminade College Prep School where he was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and 5-time Missouri MSHSAA state finalist. In club swimming, he represents CSP Tideriders. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 back and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back. He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 500 free and 100/200 back and was a finalist in multiple events, including the 200m back where he came in 6th, at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championship.

Best times:

200 back SCY/LCM– 1:49.5/2:05.9

100 back SCY/ LCM– 51.3/58.7

200 free SCY/LCM– 1:43.0/1:57.8

400/500 free– 4:06.5/4:38.2

200 IM SCY/LCM– 1:53.2/2:12.6

Adam Vlasic – Bloomfield Hills, MI

“My first time on the Duke campus was for an unofficial visit during my sophomore year when I was just starting to think about colleges and universities that might be a good fit for me. My tour of the engineering school was amazing, and after meeting Coach Colella and his staff, I felt that Duke would be an incredible place to pursue my college career. More than a year went by until I was back on campus for my official visit, and after spending time with members of the team, I knew without a doubt that DSDT will be a great home for me for the next four years. I can’t wait to swim as a Blue Devil!”

A two-time USA Scholastic All-American, Vlasic began his prep career (9th-10th grades) at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. He was runner-up in the 100 fly at New England Prep School Championships as a freshman. He also played water polo and rowed crew for Phillips Academy both years.

Vlasic spent his junior and senior years at Cranbrook Schools. Swimming for the club team OLY Swimming, he was runner-up in the 100 fly at the 2019 Michigan Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships. Vlasic is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 fly and 200 fly and was an A-finalist in both events at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship. He was invited to USA Swimming Central Zone Select Camp.

Best times:

100 fly SCY/LCM – 49.9/55.54

200 fly SCY/LCM – 1:48.5/2:03.56

Zach Wassmer – Richmond, Va.

“Growing up as the son of a Duke alum, attending the University has always been a major goal of mine. Duke offers an unmatched blend of outstanding academics, athletics, and opportunities to support the surrounding Durham community, all of which match my drive to achieve excellence while lifting others up. The pride that Duke students share creates an attractive, enjoyable atmosphere, and I can’t wait to be a part of that!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and National Merit Semifinalist, Wassmer swam for Mills E. Godwin High School and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. He is a distance free and IM specialist and finaled 6 times in individual events at the VHSL 5A State Championships. He finished top-10 in the 500/1000/1650 free at 2020 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. Last December, he competed in the 500 free, 1650 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM at Winter Juniors East. He finished 9th in the 1500m free and 17th in the 800m free and finaled in the 400m free and 400m IM at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championship.

Best times:

1000 free SCY/800 free LCM – 9:19.7/8:32.5

1650 free SCY/1500 free LCM – 15:40.5/16:18.5

500 free SCY/400 free LCM – 4:31.7/4:08.9

400 IM SCY/LCM – 4:00.1/4:35.4

