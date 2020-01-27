Hong Kong International Backstroker David Chang Commits to Duke

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Chang from the Millfield School in Somerset, England has committed to swim for Duke University in North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2020. Chang is currently an upper-sixth student at Millfield School, which is roughly the equivalent of a 12th grader in the British system.

LCM SCM 50 back 27.74 24.98 100 back 59.01 54.35 200 back 2:11.96 — 50 free 25.39 24.22 100 free 54.49 —

A Hong Kong national who has represented his home country in some minor international events, Chang was the 18 & under winner at December’s Swim England Winter National Championship meet, swimming a 24.98 in short course meters. That ranks him as the 12th-best swimmer in British Swimming history in the event.

His best times in the 50 back and 100 back in short course meters convert to 24.98 and 54.35 in yards.

The Millfield School says that, on average, 10% of their student body at large goes on to attend college in the United States. The school has had a number of swimmers compete at major international meets, including the Olympic Games – the school’s club program has been home to 24 Olympians, including names like Mark Foster.

Scheduled to arrive next fall, Chang’s best time in the 100 back, converted to yards, would already make him the 2nd-best swimmer on the Duke team this season after the team lost its school-record holder Max St. George to graduation after last season.

Other members of the class include sprint freestylers Zach McIntyre and Luke Johnson, butterflier Adam Vlasic, and another backstroker Andrew O’Brien from St. Louis, who has yards bests of 51.39 and 1:49.51.

