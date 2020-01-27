23 Indiana Upsets #11 Pacific to Highlight Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Results

Of the 47 matches played on Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season, nine ended in one-score affairs including a sudden death contest between #23 Indiana and #21 Wagner.

With contests being played from Massachusetts and Michigan to California, there were five upsets, including one exhibition match, to go with the one overtime battle.

Upsets

#6 Cal def. #3 UC Irvine 12-11 – The Bears led 6-4 after the first eight minutes, but the Anteaters put in four goals in the second quarter to make it 8-all at the half. UCI grabbed a 9-8 lead just a minute in to the second half on an Elena Flynn penalty, but Cal countered three goals in a row and led 11-10 heading into the final stanza. Brigit Mulder scored the eventual game winner with 7:33 to play in the fourth quarter. Tara Prentice countered 22 seconds later, but the Anteaters would not score again. The teams combined for 15 shots down the stretch. Mulder led Cal with four goals, while Prentice paced UC Irvine with five scores.

Overtime

#21 Wagner def. #23 Indiana 18-17 SD – The Seahawks led 9-6 at halftime, only to see the Hoosiers drop seven goals in the third quarter to rally. Wagner outscored Indiana 4-2 in the fourth period to tie it up at 15 and force overtime. The Hoosiers scored first in overtime care of Tina Doherty (2:18), but the Seahawks answered with two scores by Sofia Diaz Alvarez (powerplay 1:41, 0:53). IU’s Zoe Crouch netted a goal with 43 seconds to play in the second overtime, prompting a sudden death period. Diaz Alvarez grabbed the win for Wagner with 2:06 to play, marking her eighth goal of the game. Abbey Simshauser chipped in four goals for the Seahawks. Doherty put in five goals for Indiana, while Izzy Mandema and Megan Abarta added hat tricks.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Results