23 Indiana Upsets #11 Pacific to Highlight Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Results

Of the 47 matches played on Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season, nine ended in one-score affairs including a sudden death contest between #23 Indiana and #21 Wagner.
With contests being played from Massachusetts and Michigan to California, there were five upsets, including one exhibition match, to go with the one overtime battle.
Upsets
- #6 Cal def. #3 UC Irvine 12-11 – The Bears led 6-4 after the first eight minutes, but the Anteaters put in four goals in the second quarter to make it 8-all at the half. UCI grabbed a 9-8 lead just a minute in to the second half on an Elena Flynn penalty, but Cal countered three goals in a row and led 11-10 heading into the final stanza. Brigit Mulder scored the eventual game winner with 7:33 to play in the fourth quarter. Tara Prentice countered 22 seconds later, but the Anteaters would not score again. The teams combined for 15 shots down the stretch. Mulder led Cal with four goals, while Prentice paced UC Irvine with five scores.
- #18 San Jose State def. #13 Fresno State 7-6 – Lili Urvari and Olga Descalzi Portell put in two goals apiece as the Spartans never trailed against the Bulldogs. After a tie at 2-all, SJSU put in four in a row to go up 6-2 midway through the third period. Fresno State did no go away, scoring three straight. Descalzi Portell made it 7-5 with 0:56 to go in the stanza. Fresno State’s Isabella Sonkoly scored the game’s final goal with 5:27 left in the fourth.
- #23 Indiana def. #11 Pacific 13-5 – The Hoosiers led 5-3 at the half, then poured on eight goals in the second half en route to a 13-5 upset win over the Tigers. Up 8-5, heading into the final eight minutes, the Hoosiers put up a five spot and held Pacific off the scoreboard in the final stanza. Tina Doherty led the Hoosiers with a hat trick, including two fourth-quarter scores, while Savannah Fitzgerald scored a team-high two goals for Pacific.
- #13 Fresno State def. #12 UC Davis 14-13 – After taking a 7-5 halftime advantage, Fresno State faced a five-goal third quarter by UC Davis. A Noelle Wijnbelt penalty put the Aggies up 9-8 in the third period. Wijnbelt put in two more goals to give UC Davis an 11-10 advantage with 7:20 to play and Abbey Pfefferlen made it 13-12 with 3:22 remaining. Yesenia Preciado scored twice (2:11 and 0:56), rounding out a hat trick, for Fresno State to steal away the victory. Wijnbelt put in six goals for UC Davis, while Emily Byrne added four.
- #18 San Jose State def. #6 Cal 9-8 (Exh.) – Trailing 8-6 with 4:26 to play, San Jose State struck with four goals down the stretch to score a 9-8 road upset of Cal in this exhibition game. Lili Urvari (powerplay 3:09) and Riley Agerbeek (2:25) tied it up at 8-all. Urvari put in the game winner with three seconds left on a powerplay following an eclusion by Shea Salvino to give the Spartans the upset. Urvari logged four goals to lead SJSU, while Brigit Mulder, Grace Raisin and Claire Sonne scored two apiece for Cal.
Overtime
- #21 Wagner def. #23 Indiana 18-17 SD – The Seahawks led 9-6 at halftime, only to see the Hoosiers drop seven goals in the third quarter to rally. Wagner outscored Indiana 4-2 in the fourth period to tie it up at 15 and force overtime. The Hoosiers scored first in overtime care of Tina Doherty (2:18), but the Seahawks answered with two scores by Sofia Diaz Alvarez (powerplay 1:41, 0:53). IU’s Zoe Crouch netted a goal with 43 seconds to play in the second overtime, prompting a sudden death period. Diaz Alvarez grabbed the win for Wagner with 2:06 to play, marking her eighth goal of the game. Abbey Simshauser chipped in four goals for the Seahawks. Doherty put in five goals for Indiana, while Izzy Mandema and Megan Abarta added hat tricks.
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Results
|Jan. 25
|1 p.m.
|RV Santa Clara at Cal State Monterey Bay
|Santa Clara 13-8
|4 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) at #10 Arizona State
|Arizona State 20-3
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific at Cal State East Bay
|Cal State East Bay 14-12
|Ottawa (Ariz.) at #10 Arizona State
|Arizona State 19-4
|Harvard One Day Tournament (Cambridge, Mass.)
|9 a.m.
|Villanova at #17 Harvard
|Harvard 21-5
|11 a.m.
|Villanova at RV Brown
|Brown 12-5
|2 p.m.
|Iona vs. RV Brown
|Brown 14-6
|3:30 p.m.
|Iona at #17 Harvard
|Harvard 10-4
|Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|8 a.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara vs. #23 Indiana
|UC Santa Barbara 10-9
|9:15 a.m.
|#21 Wagner at #7 Michigan
|Michigan 11-8
|10:30 a.m.
|#11 Pacific vs. #5 UCLA
|UCLA 14-7
|11:45 a.m.
|#24 Marist vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 11-6
|3:45 p.m.
|#21 Wagner vs. #23 Indiana
|Wagner 18-17 SD
|5 p.m.
|#11 Pacific vs. #24 Marist
|Pacific 12-11
|6:15 p.m.
|#5 UCLA at #7 Michigan
|UCLA 12-4
|Long Beach Invite (Long Beach, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|La Verne vs. #14 Long Beach State
|Long Beach State 14-6
|12:45 p.m.
|#19 Cal State Northridge vs. #24 Azusa Pacific
|Cal State Northridge 9-5
|2 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State at #14 Long Beach State
|Long Beach State 10-9
|3:45 p.m.
|La Verne vs. #19 Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge 19-7
|5 p.m.
|#24 Azusa Pacific at #14 Long Beach State
|Long Beach State 12-6
|6:15 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State vs. La Verne
|San Diego State 18-5
|Lancer Joust (Riverside, Calif.)
|Noon
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer
|Loyola Marymount 14-9
|1:15 p.m.
|Concordia (Irvine) vs. #8 UC San Diego
|UC San Diego 19-4
|2:30 p.m.
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs Chapman
|Loyola Marymount 16-3
|3:45 p.m.
|#1 USC at RV Cal Baptist
|USC 17-2
|5 p.m.
|#8 UC San Diego vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer
|UC San Diego 17-7
|6:15 p.m.
|#1 USC at Concordia (Irvine)
|USC 25-2
|7:30 p.m.
|Chapman at RV Cal Baptist
|Cal Baptist 13-5
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|11 a.m.
|#3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal
|Cal 12-11
|11 a.m.
|#18 San Jose State vs. #13 Fresno State
|San Jose State 7-6*
|4 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #2 Stanford
|Stanford 19-9
|5:15 p.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #18 San Jose State
|UC Irvine 14-6
|7 p.m.
|#2 Stanford at #13 Fresno State
|Stanford 10-4
|8:15 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #6 Cal
|Cal 12-8
|Jan. 26.
|Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|8 a.m.
|#21 Wagner vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 11-7
|9:15 a.m.
|#11 Pacific at #7 Michigan
|Michigan 7-4
|10:30 a.m.
|#5 UCLA vs. #24 Marist
|UCLA 14-4
|12:30 p.m.
|#23 Indiana vs. #11 Pacific
|Indiana 13-5
|1:45 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara at #7 Michigan
|Michigan 7-6
|3 p.m.
|#21 Wagner vs. #5 UCLA
|UCLA 16-6
|4:15 p.m.
|#23 Indiana vs. #24 Marist
|Indiana 10-8
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford
|Stanford 10-9
|12:45 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #13 Fresno State
|Fresno State 14-13
|2 p.m.
|#18 San Jose State at #6 Cal (Exh.)
|San Jose State 9-8
|4 p.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #13 Fresno State
|UC Irvine 14-8
|5:15 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #18 San Jose State
|UC Davis 8-7
