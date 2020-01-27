Wagner’s Diaz Alvarez Drops 8 vs. Indiana to Lead NCAA WP Week 2 Scorers

Wagner sophomore Sofia Diaz Alvarez registered the biggest scoring effort of Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season, notching an eight-goal effort in the #21 Seahawks’ 18-17 sudden victory over #23 Indiana on Saturday. The reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, scored two goals in the #21 Seahawks’ season opener against Michigan (L 11-8), before pouring in eight including the game winner to cap the team’s opening day.
#11 Pacific’s Savannah Fitzgerald and #5 UCLA’s Abbi Hill followed with seven-goal outings. Fitzgerald notched the seven-bagger against Marist on Saturday, while Hill’s came in a 16-6 win over Wagner on Sunday.
Fitzgerald’s standout effort came in the Tigers’ lone win of the weekend, a 12-11 victory over #24 Marist. The junior scored the final two goals of the game, including the game winner on a power play with 2:40 left. Hill put in the Bruins’ opening goal and capped her night with four in the third period.
There also were three six-goal efforts, 10 five-goal affairs, 25 four-goal outings and 43 hat tricks. On Saturday, UC San Diego’s Ciara Franke logged a six-goal performance in a 19-4 win over Concordia (Irvine) and a five-goal effort in a 17-7 victory over Pomona Pitzer on Saturday.
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2
Top Individual Scoring Efforts
|Goals
|Player, School
|Matchup/Date
|8
|Sofia Diaz Alvarez, Wagner
|vs. Indiana, 1/25
|7
|Savannah Fitzgerald, Pacific
|vs. Marist, 1/25
|7
|Abbi Hill, UCLA
|vs. Wagner, 1/26
|6
|Borbala Kekesi, Arizona State
|vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 1/25
|6
|Ciara Franke, UC San Diego
|Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
|6
|Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis
|vs. Fresno State, 1/26
|5
|Emma Fraser, Arizona State
|vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 1/25
|5
|Tina Doherty, Indiana
|vs. Wagner, 1/25
|5
|Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State
|vs. La Verne, 1/25
|5
|Ciara Franke, UC San Diego
|vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
|5
|Bayley Weber, USC
|vs. Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
|5
|Sabrina Garabet, USC
|vs. Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
|5
|Tara Prentice, UC Irvine
|at Cal, 1/25
|5
|Sarah Klass, Stanford
|vs. UC Davis, 1/25
|5
|Hannah Constandse, Stanford
|vs. UC Davis, 1/25
|5
|Piper Smith, UC Irvine
|vs. Fresno State, 1/26
|4
|Lauren Baglietto, Santa Clara
|vs. Cal State Monterey Bay, 1/25
|4
|Amy Zaninovich, Fresno Pacific
|vs. Cal State East Bay, 1/25
|4
|Sam Witt, Fresno Pacific
|vs. Cal State East Bay, 1/25
|4
|Auriel Bill, Cal State East Bay
|vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/25
|4
|Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay
|vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/25
|4
|Abbey Simshauser, Wagner
|at Michigan, 1/25
|4
|Maddie O’Reilly, Michigan
|vs. Wagner, 1/25
|4
|Sarah Snyder, UC Santa Barbara
|vs. Marist, 1/25
|4
|Abbey Simshauser, Wagner
|vs. Indiana, 1/25
|4
|Kaitlyn Moguel, Cal State Northridge
|vs. La Verne, 1/25
|4
|Alena Sanchez, Loyola Marymount
|vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
|4
|Allison Sullivan-Wu, Pomona-Pitzer
|vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/25
|4
|Melyssa Moore, Loyola Marymount
|vs. Chapman, 1/25
|4
|Grace Tehaney, USC
|vs. Cal Baptist, 1/25
|4
|Bayley Weber, USC
|vs. Cal Baptist, 1/25
|4
|Grace Pevehouse, UC San Diego
|vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
|4
|Brigit Mulder, Cal
|vs. UC Irvine, 1/25
|4
|Piper Smith, UC Irvine
|vs. San Jose State, 1/25
|4
|Sarah Klass, Stanford
|vs. Fresno State, 1/25
|4
|Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis
|at Cal, 1/25
|4
|Lana Gorlinski, Harvard
|vs. Villanova, 1/25
|4
|Sarah Klass, Stanford
|vs. UC Irvine, 1/26
|4
|Emily Byrne, UC Davis
|vs. Fresno State, 1/26
|4
|Lili Urvari, San Jose State
|vs. Cal, 1/26
|4
|Shinae Carrington, Marist
|vs. Indiana, 1/26
