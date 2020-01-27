Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wagner’s Diaz Alvarez Drops 8 vs. Indiana to Lead NCAA WP Week 2 Scorers

Wagner sophomore Sofia Diaz Alvarez registered the biggest scoring effort of Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season, notching an eight-goal effort in the #21 Seahawks’ 18-17 sudden victory over #23 Indiana on Saturday. The reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, scored two goals in the #21 Seahawks’ season opener against Michigan (L 11-8), before pouring in eight including the game winner to cap the team’s opening day.

#11 Pacific’s Savannah Fitzgerald and #5 UCLA’s Abbi Hill followed with seven-goal outings. Fitzgerald notched the seven-bagger against Marist on Saturday, while Hill’s came in a 16-6 win over Wagner on Sunday.

Fitzgerald’s standout effort came in the Tigers’ lone win of the weekend, a 12-11 victory over #24 Marist. The junior scored the final two goals of the game, including the game winner on a power play with 2:40 left. Hill put in the Bruins’ opening goal and capped her night with four in the third period.

There also were three six-goal efforts, 10 five-goal affairs, 25 four-goal outings and 43 hat tricks. On Saturday, UC San Diego’s Ciara Franke logged a six-goal performance in a 19-4 win over Concordia (Irvine) and a five-goal effort in a 17-7 victory over Pomona Pitzer on Saturday.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2
Top Individual Scoring Efforts

Goals Player, School Matchup/Date
8 Sofia Diaz Alvarez, Wagner vs. Indiana, 1/25
7 Savannah Fitzgerald, Pacific vs. Marist, 1/25
7 Abbi Hill, UCLA vs. Wagner, 1/26
6 Borbala Kekesi, Arizona State vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 1/25
6 Ciara Franke, UC San Diego Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
6 Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis vs. Fresno State, 1/26
5 Emma Fraser, Arizona State vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 1/25
5 Tina Doherty, Indiana vs. Wagner, 1/25
5 Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State vs. La Verne, 1/25
5 Ciara Franke, UC San Diego vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
5 Bayley Weber, USC vs. Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
5 Sabrina Garabet, USC vs. Concordia (Irvine), 1/25
5 Tara Prentice, UC Irvine at Cal, 1/25
5 Sarah Klass, Stanford vs. UC Davis, 1/25
5 Hannah Constandse, Stanford vs. UC Davis, 1/25
5 Piper Smith, UC Irvine vs. Fresno State, 1/26
4 Lauren Baglietto, Santa Clara vs. Cal State Monterey Bay, 1/25
4 Amy Zaninovich, Fresno Pacific vs. Cal State East Bay, 1/25
4 Sam Witt, Fresno Pacific vs. Cal State East Bay, 1/25
4 Auriel Bill, Cal State East Bay vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/25
4 Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/25
4 Abbey Simshauser, Wagner at Michigan, 1/25
4 Maddie O’Reilly, Michigan vs. Wagner, 1/25
4 Sarah Snyder, UC Santa Barbara vs. Marist, 1/25
4 Abbey Simshauser, Wagner vs. Indiana, 1/25
4 Kaitlyn Moguel, Cal State Northridge vs. La Verne, 1/25
4 Alena Sanchez, Loyola Marymount vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
4 Allison Sullivan-Wu, Pomona-Pitzer vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/25
4 Melyssa Moore, Loyola Marymount vs. Chapman, 1/25
4 Grace Tehaney, USC vs. Cal Baptist, 1/25
4 Bayley Weber, USC vs. Cal Baptist, 1/25
4 Grace Pevehouse, UC San Diego vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 1/25
4 Brigit Mulder, Cal vs. UC Irvine, 1/25
4 Piper Smith, UC Irvine vs. San Jose State, 1/25
4 Sarah Klass, Stanford vs. Fresno State, 1/25
4 Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis at Cal, 1/25
4 Lana Gorlinski, Harvard vs. Villanova, 1/25
4 Sarah Klass, Stanford vs. UC Irvine, 1/26
4 Emily Byrne, UC Davis vs. Fresno State, 1/26
4 Lili Urvari, San Jose State vs. Cal, 1/26
4 Shinae Carrington, Marist vs. Indiana, 1/26

