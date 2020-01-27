Drexel Women Earn First Undefeated Season in Program History vs. Georgetown

GEORGETOWN vs. DREXEL

Jan. 25, 2020

Hosted by Georgetown

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Drexel 161 Georgetown 138

MEN

Drexel 173 Georgetown 127

The Drexel men and women each defeated Georgetown on Saturday. It was a historic win for the women, as it gave them their first undefeated season in the program’s 38-year history. The women earned 5 dual meet wins on the season and one tie with Delaware. The men’s team improved to 4-1.

Alexa Kutch led the way with a winning double. Kutch, a CAA qualifier who has represented Drexel at the NCAA Championships, won the 100 back by 2 seconds in 56.48. She made it a sweep with a win in the 200 back. She was slightly behind teammate Alicia Diaz (2:05.77) at the halfway flip, but pulled ahead on the 3rd 50 to win it in 2:04.86.

Jason Arthur and Paris Raptis doubled for the men’s team. Arthur raced to a 57.12 in the 100 breast before coming back to win the 200 IM (1:50.78). His time in the 200 IM was a new Pool Record. Raptis swept the butterfly events, touching the wall at 50.10 in the 100 fly and 1:50.39 in the 200 fly.

The men’s 200 free relay team of Stathis Malamas (leadoff- 21.59), TJ Given (21.13), Dave Kneiss (20.65), and John Scully (20.74) also set a Pool Record, combining for a 1:24.11.

PRESS RELEASE – DREXEL WOMEN

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Drexel Women’s Swimming and Diving completed its season unbeaten for the first time in program history as the Dragons won their final meet of the season against Georgetown by a score of 161-138.

Dating back to 1982, the Dragons never had a zero in the loss column. After 38 seasons, the Dragons complete their first unbeaten season. All of this comes under the leadership of head coach Adam Braun (35-16-1), who has been at the helm since the 2014-2015 season.

The Dragons took 10 gold medals against the Hoyas.

Like they have all season, the 200 medley relay team consisting of Alexa Kutch , Gabrielle Rudy , Hollie Hopf , and Ryann Styer , started off strong by posting a winning time of 1:44.17.

In addition to the 200 medley relay, Styer went on to win two more events, including the 50 free (24.05). She claimed gold with the 200 free relay team of Alicia Diaz , Hopf and Lera Nasedkina (1:36.74). Additionally, Styer earned silver in the 100 free with a time of 53.28.

The reigning Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Alexa Kutch went on to win two more events, including the 100 back (56.58) and 200 back (2:04.86), and won a bronze in the 100 fly (59.23).

The Dragons return home to swim in the Drexel Winter Invitational which is scheduled to run both Friday and Saturday.

First Place

200 Medley Relay – Alexa Kutch , Gabrielle Rudy , Hollie Hopf , Ryann Styer – 1:44.17

200 Free – Paige Powell – 1:55.93

100 Back – Alexa Kutch – 56.58

100 Breast – Gabrielle Rudy – 1:04.28

50 Free – Ryann Styer – 24.05

100 Free – Lera Nasedkina – 52.93

200 Back – Alexa Kutch – 2:04.86

200 Breast – Megan Sicinski – 2:20.28

500 Free – Maddie Riley – 5:07.18

200 Free Relay – Alicia Diaz , Hollie Hopf , Lera Nasedkina , Ryann Styer – 1:36.74

Second Place

200 Medley – Alicia Diaz , Rebecca Churchill , Lera Nasedkina , Chelsea Gravereaux

100 Back – Alicia Diaz – 58.41

100 Breast – Megan Sicinski – 1:05.14

50 Free – Lera Nasedkina – 24.17

100 Free – Ryann Styer – 53.28

200 Back – Alicia Diaz – 2:05.77

100 Fly – Hollie Hopf – 58.54

200 IM – Gabrielle Rudy – 2:09.62

200 Free – Chelsea Gravereaux , Gabrielle Rudy , Paige Powell , Natalie Gundling – 1:38.92

Third Place

1000 Free – Jordan Washart – 10:54.79

100 Breast – Rebecca Churchill – 1:07.33

200 Fly – Jordan Washart – 2:15.98

50 Free – Hollie Hopf – 25.12

200 Breast – Rebecca Churchill – 2:26.64

100 Fly – Alexa Kutch – 59.23

200 IM – Megan Sicinski – 2:09.76

PRESS RELEASE – DREXEL MEN

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Drexel Men’s Swimming and Diving ended the dual portion of their schedule with a 173-127 win over Georgetown, their third in a row.

The 200 medley relay team consisting of Jason Arthur , Zachary Valenzuela , Paris Raptis and Stathis Malamas gave the Dragons a win to start the meet with a time of 1:32.99.

Arthur won gold in two individual events. He won the 100 breast (57.12) and the 200 IM, where he posted a pool record with a time of 1:50.78.

Malamas claimed a victory in the 100 free (46.48) and helped the 200 free relay team consisting of T.J. Given , David Kneiss and John Scully set a pool record with a time of 1:24.11.

Will Seely had a very good day, winning gold in both of the dives with scores of 288.45 in the one meter and 293.25 in the three meter.

The Dragons are back at the Daskalakis Athletic Center for the Drexel Winter Invitational next Friday and Saturday.

First Place

200 Medley Relay – Jason Arthur , Zachary Valenzuela , Paris Raptis , Stathis Malamas – 1:32.99

1000 Free – Jake McBride – 9:49.43

100 Breast – Jason Arthur – 57.12

200 Fly – Paris Raptis – 1:50.39

One Meter Diving – Will Seely – 288.45

100 Free – Stathis Malamas – 46.48

200 Breast – Zachary Valenzuela – 2:07.23

100 Fly – Paris Raptis – 50.10

Three Meter Diving – Will Seely – 293.25

200 IM – Jason Arthur – 1:50.78

200 Free Relay – Stathis Malamas , T.J. Given , David Kneiss , John Scully – 1:24.11

Second Place

200 Free – Kiran Richardson – 1:41.57

100 Back – Spencer Hill – 51.98

100 Breast – Zachary Valenzuela – 58.01

200 Fly – Rhys Kawaguchi – 1:55.19

50 Free – John Scully – 21.88

100 Free – Kiran Richardson –

200 Back – Jason Arthur – 1:49.84

500 Free – Jake McBride – 4:45.44

100 Fly – Joe Short – 50.62

Third Place

200 Medley Relay – Spencer Hill , John Scully , Joe Short , David Kneiss – 1:34.40

1000 Free – Will Resweber – 10:00.74

200 Free – Stathis Malamas – 1:44.25

100 Back – Joe Short – 52.09

50 Free – David Kneiss – 21.92

200 IM – Paris Raptis – 1:55.64

200 Free Relay – JonPat Ransom , Kiran Richardson , Alasdair Bell , Kevin Spear – 1:26.36

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGETOWN

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University swimming & diving team put together strong times across the board in a dual meet against Drexel on Saturday at McCarthy Pool. The Hoya women fell by a 161-138 score, while the GU men dropped a 173-127 decision. The meet served as Georgetown’s Senior Day as the Hoyas recognized their 13 seniors who swam in their final home meet.

HOYA WOMEN

Ali Robertson led the Blue & Gray with a pair of individual victories as she won the 200-yard IM in 2:07.45. Earlier in the meet, she led a Hoya sweep in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.48. Phoebe Slaughter and Ryan Evangelista finished second and third, respectively.

and finished second and third, respectively. The Hoyas swept the butterfly events as Cristina Barrett won the 200 in 2:06.42, just outstretching teammate Gabriella Meringolo who took second. Meringolo came back to touch the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 58.30 seconds.

won the 200 in 2:06.42, just outstretching teammate who took second. Meringolo came back to touch the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 58.30 seconds. Corey Moon came away with a victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle by 15 seconds, while the trio of Evangelista, Barrett and Moon combined to finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle.

came away with a victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle by 15 seconds, while the trio of Evangelista, Barrett and Moon combined to finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle. Naomi Peng won the 3-meter dive, finishing just .17 points shy of the pool record with a score of 288.98. Elizabeth Miller , Riley Fujioka and Margaret Barnhorst were right behind her to claim the top four spots.

won the 3-meter dive, finishing just .17 points shy of the pool record with a score of 288.98. , and were right behind her to claim the top four spots. Fujioka won the 1-meter event with a score of 283.12. Peng, Barnhorst and Miller filled out the top four.

GEORGETOWN MEN

Drew Carbone and Brett Sherman led the way with a pair of individual wins apiece.

and led the way with a pair of individual wins apiece. Carbone cruised to easy wins in the 100- (49.96) and 200-yard backstroke (1:48.25) races, while Sherman claimed victories in the 200- (1:41.09) and 500-yard freestyle (4:43.91) events.

Sean Devlin touched the wall first with a time of 21.44 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle.

touched the wall first with a time of 21.44 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Carlson Temple won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:06.35.

won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:06.35. On the diving boards, Joseph Hofman and Griffin Edmonds took second and third, respectively, in each event.

COMING UP NEXT

The Hoyas will close out the regular season with a tri-meet against BIG EAST opponents Seton Hall and Providence. The two-day meet, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, will take place in New Providence, New Jersey.