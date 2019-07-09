Virginia 6B Region 2 Champion Luke Johnson (2020) Commits to Duke Blue Devils

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Johnson of Colonial Forge High School has verbally committed to swim for the Duke University Blue Devils beginning in the fall of 2020. Coach Anthony Pedersen posted the following on his Instagram:

As a member of the Rappahannock Area YMCA Swim Team, Johnson has made significant improvements in his times over the last year.

Freshman Year Junior Year 50 fly 27.09 22.56 100 free 50.56 45.11 200 free 1:51.57 1:38.85 50 free 23.17 20.69 100 fly 57.99 49.70 200 fly 2:04.93 1:52.66

In March, Johnson competed at the NCSA Spring Championships, where he achieved most of these personal best times. He made it back to finals in the 50, 100, and 200 free, and the 50 and 100 fly. His free times qualified him for the 2019 SCY Winter Juniors and he qualified for 2019 Futures in the 100 fly.

Johnson represented Colonial Forge High School at the Virginia High School 6A State Championship a week after winning the title in the 100 fly (50.60) at the 6B Region 2 Championship. At the state meet, he placed third in the 200 free (1:41.07) and eighth in the 100 fly (51.56).

Luke will add depth to the Duke freestyle group beginning in the 2020-2021 season. All five of Duke’s fastest 100 freestylers (Miles Williams, Yusuke Legard, Sheldon Boboff, Sean Tate, and Max St. George) will have graduated by the time he suits up for the Blue Devils. He will overlap with Nathaniel Hartley, Colson Zucker, and John Day.

