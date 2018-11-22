Double Event Winner Lohner Leads Rochester Adams To MI D2 HS Title

2018 MHSAA Div II Girls Championship

November 16-17th, 2018

Oakland University Aquatic Center, Rochester Hills, MI

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

Rochester Adams – 250 Seahoms High School – 220 Grosse Pointe South – 214 Portage Central – 171 South Lyon/Byron Center – 139

Rochester Adams prevailed by a healthy 30 point margin in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division II state meet at Oakland University. Senior Lisa Lohner was vital for Rochester Adams, claiming a double individual event win in the 200 free and 500 free. Lohner first won the 200 free, swimming a 1:51.49 to out-pace runner-up freshman Olivia Yoo (Grosse Pointe South), who touched in 1:53.10. Lohner then took the 500 by a substantial 4.37 second margin, posting a 4:58.17. She was not too far off the D2 record of 4:55.38, held by Krissy Harmon, who currently swims for Oakland University. Portage Northern freshman Angelina Baker came in 2nd with a 5:02.54.

Claire Newman (Midland Dow) was also a double event winner, taking the 50 and 100 free. Newman swam a lifetime best of 23.08 to win finals, shaving .01 seconds off her prelims time of 23.09. She also anchored her team’s 200 medley relay in 22.91 in finals and 22.86 in prelims. Newman swam faster in prelims than finals in the 100 free, winning the event in finals with a 51.19. She was faster in prelims, swimming a 50.85, which fell about half a second off her personal best of 50.29. She also split 50.5 and 50.6 in prelims and finals of the 400 free relay, with a relay start on both.

Clarice Fisher (Grosse Pointe South) won the 100 fly pretty handily, swimming a 54.86 to come in just off her personal best of 54.79, which she swam in March. Fisher had a speedy back half of the race, swimming a 28.53 to solidify her lead. Freshman Gracie Olsen (Fenton) came in 2nd, posting a 55.69, thanks to a quick 25.96 on the first 50. Olsen had won the 200 IM earlier in the meet, swimming a 2:03.19 to beat out Fisher, who came in 2nd (2:06.60). Olsen’s race was fueled by a vdery fasat front half, consisting of a 26.71 fly split and 30.00 back split.

Jessica Schellenboom (GR Forest Hills), a Liberty University recruit, took the 100 breast, posting a personal best of 1:03.43 in prelims. Schellenboom was slightly off her time in finals, swimming a 1:03.88, but holding on to win the event by well over a second.