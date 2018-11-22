Brendan Farrar, Noah Diacumakos Commit to Towson University

The Towson University men’s swimming and diving team has landed a pair of commits for 2019-20: Brendan Farrar of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Noah Diacumakos of Apex, North Carolina. They will join Drew Munson and Ryan Bookstein in the class of 2023.

Brendan Farrar

“I chose Towson because the team is focused, driven, and goal oriented, all lead by a passionate coaching staff. I’m grateful that I have the oppurtunity to continue swimming and further my passion for education. I can’t wait to be apart of the TU Class of 2023! #gotigers” [sic]

Farrar is a senior at Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville. His older brother Aaron Farrar is currently swimming at University of Mary Washington, specializing in mid-distance and distance free. Farrar took 3rd in the 200 free (1:42.10) and 5th in the 100 free (47.29) at the 2018 Virginia 5A State Championships. He went PBs in both events and in the 50 back (24.88) during his junior season. The following month he swam with his club team Poseidon Swimming at the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship and added new best times in the 100/200 back and 500 free. At the LCM version of the same meet he swam the 100/200 back and 200/400 free and PBd in the backstrokes. A week earlier he’d gone best times in the 100/200/400 free and 50 back at the Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:07.00

1000 free – 9:44.35

500 free – 4:40.45

200 free – 1:42.10

200 back – 1:53.14

100 back – 52.26

Noah Diacumakos

‏“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim for Towson University in the Fall. I chose Towson University for the great coaching staff and team atmosphere. The strong academics and athletic program are exactly what I was looking for. Everyone was so welcoming and I can’t wait to make it my home for the next 4 years. Go Tigers!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Diacumakos is a senior at Apex High School. He placed 11th in the 100 breast and contributed to a pair of relays at the 2018 North Carolina 4A State Championships. In club swimming he represents Marlins of Raleigh and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast. He had an outstanding spring of 2018, going best times at NCSAs in the 500 free, 50/100 breast, and 200/400 IM, then coming back a week later and scoring PBs in the 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 100/200 fly at Tar Heel States. This summer at Cary Futures he swam the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and improved his lifetime bests in all but the 200 breast, in which he had earned a PB at SwimMAC UltraSwim in June.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 58.56

200 breast – 2:05.69

400 IM – 4:00.64

200 IM – 1:54.58

200 fly – 1:52.84

100 fly – 51.63

I’m excited to announce that I have committed to swim at Towson University! Thanks for everyone that helped me along the way. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/80sIzIhfj9 — Noah Diacumakos (@n_diacumakos) October 11, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].