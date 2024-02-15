2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Brazilian women’s 4×200 freestyle relay fell just short of the podium with a 4th-place finish in 7:52.71 on Thursday, but in the process they crushed their own South American record of 7:55.68 from the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Fresh off breaking the South American record in the 200 free individually, Maria Costa led off Brazil’s relay with a blistering 1:57.30. Costa took down Manuella Lyrio‘s continental standard of 1:57.28 from the Rio 2016 Olympics in the 200 free semifinals before lowering her mark to 1:56.85 en route to a 5th-place finish in the final.

Stephanie Balduccini, a 19-year-old University of Michigan freshman, dove into the water next after the 21-year-old Costa and kept Brazil’s momentum chugging along. Balduccini split 1:57.64, just a tenth of a second off her lifetime best (1:57.54) from the 2022 World Championships.

With Brazil sitting in 5th place at the midway point of the relay, the veteran duo of Aline Rodrigues (1:59.73) and Gabrielle Roncatto (1:58.04) helped the squad pass Great Britain on the back half. Roncatto, 25, was way faster than her (flat start) personal-best 1:59.22 from 2016, when she was just 17 years old. The 28-year-old Rodrigues, meanwhile, wasn’t far off her personal-best 1:59.14 from the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials.

Roncatto was more than two seconds faster than her 2:00.09 split from Brazil’s 4×200 free relay at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where the previous South American record was clocked. Lyrio led off that relay in 1:58.39 before Jessica Cavalheiro (1:59.05), Roncatto (2:00.09), and Larissa Oliveira (1:58.15) finished the job en route to 11th place in prelims.

Brazil’s 4×200 Free Relay, Splits Comparison

Earlier this week, Brazil’s 4×100 free relay team placed 6th in 3:40.56, a few seconds behind the South American record of 3:37.39 from the 2015 Pan American Games.

