Do You Love Swimming? See 830 Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD COACH – NOBLESVILLE SWIM CLUB (INDIANAPOLIS AREA)

The Noblesville Swim Club (NOB), Located in Noblesville, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for our Head Coach position. This position will oversee all aspects of the Program. This position reports directly to the Noblesville Swim Club Board of Directors.

FULL-TIME COACH WITH ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

DEPAUW UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (PART TIME)

The part-time assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming and diving is responsible for assisting the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at DePauw University.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/NATATORIUM COORDINATOR

This is a 12-month, full-time position responsible for assisting the head coach with all phases of the men’s and women’s swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

MASTER’S COACH

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Masters Swim Coach to join our aquatics team. As a Masters Swim Coach, you will be responsible for designing and implementing swim training programs tailored to the needs and goals of adult swimmers. You will inspire, motivate, and guide individuals of varying skill levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment conducive to personal growth and achievement.

SWIM TEAM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUEFINS

Under the supervision of the Head Swim Coach, this position is assists with swim team practices and swim meets as needed. Nights and Sundays required.

BYU MENS AND WOMENS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The BYU Swim Assistant Coach will assist the Head Coach in recruiting, coaching, and general team management of the Men’s and Women’s Swim Team. The Assistant Coach will also research and identify the latest trends in workout designs, assist swimmers in identifying weaknesses in their strokes, and help them to correct and improve those weaknesses to be successful in competition.

SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH FOR CINCINNATI MARLINS (KEATING LOCATION)

The Cincinnati Marlins are seeking a full time Senior/Age Group Swim Coach. The Cincinnati Marlins are a not for profit year round swim club based in two locations in the greater Cincinnati area. Our central location is at the newly renovated Keating Natatorium at St. Xavier High School in Finneytown.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING – SWARTHMORE COLLEGE

Swarthmore College is a highly selective liberal arts college located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, whose mission combines academic rigor with social responsibility. Swarthmore has a strong institutional commitment to inclusive excellence and nondiscrimination in its educational program and employment practices and encourages candidates who will further advance the goal of fostering a diverse and inclusive community.

UMBC SWIM & DIVE VOLUNTEER AND CLUB COACH POSITIONS

The Volunteer Coaches will assist the Head Swim and Dive Coaches for both the men’s and women’s varsity teams with the coaching, management and administration of the program. This opportunity is intended to provide an individual with experience in the college coaching profession or for someone that has a passion for the sport and looking to give back.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH – THE COLLEGE OF WOOSTER

Performs the coaching duties of the Men’s and Women’s Diving program governed by NCAA Operating Bylaws. Assists the Head Coach with some aspects of recruitment and training of student-athletes, and the total organization and administration of the program, as assigned.

GEORGIA SWIMMING LSC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Executive Director will be a liaison between our club members and the board/committees. They will assist in getting information out and relaying information to the board. They should have a strong knowledge of the registration process and will be in charge of registering and assisting new teams with this process.

WOMEN’S DIVING COACH – THE UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Assist the Head Coach with all assigned duties associated with the Women’s Swimming and Diving program. This position will also have the responsibility to assist and evaluate diving skills and techniques. This position is also responsible for assisting in the recruitment of student athletes.

FULL TIME ASST M/W COACH – COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

The Assistant Swimming Coach reports to and will assist the Head Swimming Coach in directing all activities of the men’s and women’s swimming programs within NCAA, RMAC and Colorado School of Mines policies, guidelines, and procedures. The Assistant Swimming Coach is responsible for supporting the athletic and academic development of student-athletes while focusing on student-athlete welfare.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH – UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA, FAIRBANKS

The Department of Athletics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is seeking applicants to fill the position of Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach. This nationally ranked NCAA Division II team competes in the Pacific College Swim Coaches Conference. The Alaska Nanook athletic program is a multi divisional member of the NCAA, with 10 teams competing at the Division I and Division II levels.

ASSISTANT COACH – MENS & WOMENS SWIMMING – DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

To participate as part of a decision-making team (coaching staff) under the direction of the head coach in planning, coaching, recruiting, administering, and promoting the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs within NCAA, Ivy League, and institutional standards.

HEAD SWIM COACH – MAVERICK SWIM CLUB

Maverick Swim Club is one of the 10 largest clubs in Illinois. Our location in Chicago’s west suburbs is one of the nation’s swimming hotbeds — as Naperville boasts one of the country’s largest summer swim conferences with more than 2,500 participants each year.

USA DIVING HEAD COACH IN HOLLAND, MICHIGAN

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, based out of the Holland Aquatic Center, in Holland, Michigan is seeking a dedicated and experienced Head Diving Coach to lead our diving program. The successful candidate will be responsible for coaching athletes of all levels, from beginners to national-level competitors, in the art and technique of diving.

TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Tigard Tualatin Swim Club (www.ttsc.org) located in Southwest Portland is seeking a dynamic, skilled, and motivated Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. We are seeking a level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim program but may consider the right candidate with a lesser ranking.

ARIZONA DOLPHINS SITE DIRECTOR

Arizona Dolphins is a quickly ascending club with multiple sites in Arizona, Dolphins is a culture first team where the performance is a byproduct.

HEAD COACH – WELLESLEY SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

We are a premier youth recreation swim team with a storied over 50 year history of success, routinely achieving undefeated seasons and consistently contending for championship titles. Our team is comprised of ~175 dedicated swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 18 years. Supported by a talented and committed team of ~8 assistant coaches, we strive not only for excellence in competition but also in fostering sportsmanship, discipline, and a love for swimming.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH – TC FALCON SWIM CLUB

TC Falcon Swim Club is a dynamic and community-oriented swim club dedicated to fostering a love for swimming and developing young athletes to their fullest potential. With a focus on excellence, sportsmanship, and personal growth, we provide a supportive and engaging environment for swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

LEAD GROUP COACH – HOUSTON (KINGWOOD, TEXAS)

Work with Head Coach and Associate Head Coach to create full season training plans for stroke technique progression, dryland progression, training progression and taper strategies for all levels and effectively communicate to swimmers and coaches.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER – GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL (NEEDHAM)

Oversees the quality and success of Goldfish Swim School daily operations including staffing, cash management, customer service, retail and vending department, birthday party operations and workplace employee activities.

HEAD COACH – BLUE TIDE AQUATICS – HOUSTON, TX (KINGWOOD, TX)

Blue Tide Aquatics is seeking a Head Coach to lead all aspects of the swim team’s program and operations, including direct coaching responsibilities. This position will guide and grow our swim program to produce competitive results in individual and team performance, while maintaining a culture that is consistent with BTA’s mission, vision, and values.

AQUATICS MANAGER – SPRINGFIELD (MA) JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

The Aquatics Manager oversees the safe operations and quality programming of the Springfield JCC’s indoor aquatics center. This position is responsible for developing and implementing a wide variety of WSI swim lessons, aquatics fitness classes, and other programs and activities that serve the needs of our community.

AQUATICS MANAGER – TAC TITANS

As the TAC Aquatics Manager, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to build a highly functional and dependable water safety and programming team. The TAC water safety team consists of American Red Cross certified Lifeguards, Lifeguard Instructors, Aquatics Supervisors, Team Leaders, and other

personnel as necessary to operate and program our aquatics facilities.

ASSOCIATE AQUATICS DIRECTOR – TAC TITANS

As the TAC Associate Aquatics Director, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to build a highly functional and dependable water safety and programming team. The TAC water safety team consists of American Red Cross certified Lifeguards, Lifeguard Instructors, Aquatics Supervisors, Team Leaders, Learn-to Swim Instructors, and other personnel as necessary to operate and program our aquatics facilities.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH – AMHERST TRITONS SWIM TEAM

The Amherst Tritons Swim Team (ATST) is a Board-run, year-round, competitive USA swim team of over 140 swimmers and one of the fastest growing teams in New England. ATST practices out of multiple locations in the Amherst and surrounding areas, offering quality coaching to swimmers of all abilities ranging from beginner to National level.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI SWIM COACHING FELLOWSHIP

The Coaching Fellowship for women’s swimming will assist the Head Coach and Assistant Coach in women’s swimming with the coaching, management and administration of the swimming program. The fellowship is intended to provide experience in the coaching profession.

AQUATICS MANAGER – SUNSHINE COMMUNITIES

Sunshine Communities, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Northwest Ohio supporting individuals with developmental disabilities through residential, vocational, clinical, therapeutic, and recreational services. These services are offered in various circumstances including at our Maumee, Ohio campus and at homes within the community.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH – AUBURN UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Dive Coach assists the Head Diving Coach in the planning and operation of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. This position is responsible for the training and recruitment of male and female divers and assists in all aspects of the team as assigned by the head coach and head diving coach.

HEAD SWIM COACH – ST. CROIX DOLPHINS

Ensure coaching of all age groups of Dolphins Swim Team; Create, in conjunction with Program Director, a season plan for all Age/Training Groups, Be responsible for ALL swimmers and coaches at practices and swim meets, both local and remote, Supervise Assistant Swim Coach(es)

ASSISTANT COACH- AGE GROUP – SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking part-time assistant coach to work with out developmental 11-12 groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH – ROCKWOOD SWIM CLUB

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

NEWBURGH SEA CREATURES HEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION

We are seeking an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our team as the Head Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND TRIATHLON COACH – MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

This position will serve as full-time Assistant Swim and Triathlon Coach for NCAA Division III member of the CCIW. The individual hired will be responsible for assisting the Director of Swimming and Triathlon in all phases of the Division III swimming and triathlon program.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT — BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Bowling Green State University sponsors women’s swimming and diving and competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The university was founded in 1910 and is committed to serving as a public university for the public good.

MERCERSBURG ACADEMY SWIM CLINICS COACH / COUNSELOR

Mercersburg Swim Clinics are dedicated to improving students’ techniques and helping them develop as swimmers both inside and outside of the pool. Mercersburg Academy’s storied aquatics program has produced more than 30 Olympians and brings a tradition of excellence to its summer program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success. The coach will lead and/or assist with approximately twelve to sixteen age group practices a week in addition to about 8-10 away swim meets per year.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING/AQUATICS – WHITTIER AQUATICS

Whittier College is an independent, four-year Liberal Arts College distinguished by its small size (1600 undergraduates) and a nationally recognized liberal arts program. Whittier College has a history of strong and innovative interdisciplinary programs and a diverse student body. The College is ideally situated in the scenic hills eighteen miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FLINT YMCA

The Flint YMCA Falcons is the Flint area’s premier competitive age group swim team. We are a USA (US Olympic Team sanctioning body) and YMCA officiated team, offering the best in stroke & turn development, as well as physical conditioning.

LEAD OR ASSISTANT COACH – HIGHLAND RANCH AQUATICS

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, a USA-Swimming Silver Medal Team located on the south side of Denver, is growing and looking to add one or more assistant coaches. The ideal candidate(s) will be knowledgeable in stroke mechanics and have strong teaching and communication skills. The individual will also be patient and team-oriented. These are part-time lead or assistant coach positions depending on experience.

DIVING COACH – US COAST GUARD ACADEMY

The Diving Coach will report directly to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach, with a starting date of September 15, 2024. The position involves practice development and implementation, recruitment of qualified prospective cadet-athletes, team travel, competition coaching and mentoring cadets in a highly selective academic and military environment. This position will remain open until filled.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – HTX SWIMS

HTX Swims is looking for knowledgeable, motivated, and experienced swim coaches. We are a coach-owned swim team built by professionals passionate about the sport of swimming. HTX Swims operates inside the inner loop of Houston out of multiple locations. If you are in the Houston area and have the desired qualifications we would love to hear from you!

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – CLARK UNIVERSITY

Clark University is searching for a graduate assistant coach for our swimming & diving teams. The position includes a stipend and tuition benefits for Clark’s School of Professional Studies.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – UPPER VALLEY AQUATIC CENTER

The Head Age Group Coach will lead the 12 and under Age Group swimmers who participate on the Junior and Developmental Squads to assure growth, both in numbers or participants, and in profitability of the program. The Head Age Group Coach will provide support for all aspects of the Team and Aquatic Programs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Graduate Assistant Swim Coach will assist the Head Swim Coach in all aspects of the swim program, with a focus on athlete development, training, and team management. This position is designed to provide hands-on experience and mentorship for individuals pursuing a career in coaching at the collegiate level.

