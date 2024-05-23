Ben Loorz Speaks for First Time as Head Coach of Arizona

SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges sat down with Ben Loorz, the new head coach of swimming & diving at the University of Arizona. Loorz breaks down why this was the right move for both him and his family at this time as well as how he plans to start carrying out his vision for UofA in these first few weeks.

Loorz is coming from UNLV, where he was the head coach for 8 seasons and produced NCAA qualifiers in all of them.

