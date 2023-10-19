Do You Love Swimming? See 538 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 538 Swim Jobs.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Aqua Club is currently searching for an Executive Director to oversee the Club’s recreational aquatics and tennis programs and facility operations. Established in 1959, Aqua Club is a private swim and tennis club located in the Uplake neighborhood of Kenmore, Washington.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individuals with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Associate Vice President, Aquatics, the Association Director of Competitive Aquatics will oversee the competitive and non-competitive aquatic programs at all YMCA of South Florida locations. This position will be instrumental in standardizing and growing our competitive footprint in South Florida.

LEAD AQUATICS TECHNICIAN

The University of Notre Dame (https://jobs.nd.edu) is accepting applications for a Lead Aquatics Technician.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The University of Notre Dame (https://jobs.nd.edu) is accepting applications for a Aquatics Director.

BOZEMAN SWIM CLUB SEEKS HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The Bozeman Swim Club is seeking a highly motivated Head Swim Coach/Operations Manager (Head Coach) to oversee training design, technique and performance excellence that align with the mission and values of our competitive swim club.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has an amazing opportunity for individuals excited and committed to lifelong learning as a Part-Time Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. We have been ranked No. 1 among U.S. engineering colleges by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Guide for over 20 years.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Trinity Preparatory School seeks applications for a head age group swim coach who guides and teaches student-athletes at meets and practices with technical instruction and training. This leader must possess strong organization, communication, problem solving, leadership, and multitasking skills to develop and mentor the swimmers.

SITE COORDINATOR

Excel Aquatics is home to over 650 athletes and is the leading aquatic organization in the Southeastern LSC. Over our 42-year history, our mission has been to provide exceptional training, swimming technique, and a positive environment for swimmers of all levels. We foster a strong team culture where each swimmer is encouraged to apply the values learned in the pool to their daily lives. With substantial community support, we offer attractive opportunities for growth.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Lead, coach, orchestrate, guide, and organize as it applies to Swim Team processes, systems and operations by performing the following duties.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

95% – Significant emphasis on duties of recruitment of student-athletes, assist with all aspects of the swimming program to include: on-deck coaching during training & competitions, academics, NCAA compliance, strength and conditioning and administrative responsibilities.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a Lead Senior Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

AQUATICS CENTER COORDINATOR & HEAD SWIM CLUB COACH

This is a great opportunity for an individual with a passion for the coordination of aquatics programming and youth swimming. The coordinator works in collaboration with the Fitness & Aquatics Center supervisor and Director of Community Services to develop the programming at the Aquatics Center and lead the Neptune-sanctioned swim club in a state-of-the-art facility.

HEAD COACH

The Rogue Rapids is a newly-established USA Swimming Team and well-funded nonprofit organization with an exclusive 5-year contract with the Rogue X complex (13 lane, 25 yard competition pool) opening in Jan. 2024 in Medford, Oregon.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

DCAC is a year-round USA swim club dedicated to the wellness of the whole child while enabling our swimmers to achieve their goals at any level of competition whether it be at the local, regional, or national level. Our membership includes swimmers from as young as 5 years old through high school and beyond.

SWIM SCHOOL INSTRUCTIONAL COORDINATOR

Want a career with a future? A campus worth exploring? A one-of-a-kind community on which you can have a direct impact? MAC is all of those things and more.

TEAM MANAGER

The Triangle Aquatic Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with a mission to develop swimmers for lifelong success. The TAC TITANS Team Manager is a full-time position responsible for assisting the Head Coach and Finance Director in overseeing day-to-day operations of the swim team, ensuring smooth and efficient functioning.

NORTH BAY AQUATICS HIGH PERFORMANCE COACH

North Bay Aquatics in Marin County is looking for a high-performance coach(es) to fill out our staff

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Have a passion for coaching and working with kids? Love to swim? Join our awesome swim family! We are looking for a highly motivated and energetic individual to support our growing competitive swim program. The Head Age Group coach will be responsible for working with our 9-12 year old athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop a shared vision for technique, training and performance excellence that align with our mission and values.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Responsibilities are not limited to but include on-deck coaching; assessing and correcting technique; motivating, listening and talking with student-athletes; video analysis and working with underwater camera equipment.

Must be able to commit at least 10 hours/week, preferably during our team’s practice times – early mornings and later afternoons/evenings and weekends

HEAD COACH – GIRLS SWIMMING

The North Penn School District seeks to develop a community that values and adapts to diversity. We strive to acknowledge, respect, understand, and celebrate the dynamics of racial and cultural differences.

HEAD COACH – BOYS SWIMMING

The North Penn School District seeks to develop a community that values and adapts to diversity. We strive to acknowledge, respect, understand, and celebrate the dynamics of racial and cultural differences.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM)

The Sioux Falls Swim Team is an established team in the South Dakota LSC with over 250 competitive swimmers of various abilities. SFST is seeking to hire a full time and administrative coach to help with our continued growth and development. The coach will have responsibilities that include on deck coaching and administrative responsibilities. The position requires availability in the afternoons M-F as well as weekends and travel swim meets both locally and regionally.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL-TIME ASSISTANT

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior level athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff, and motivated athletes.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a part-time assistant coach to oversee our 10&U beginner groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Beautiful coastal town seeking an assistant age group coach to work with swimmers ages 6 ~ 12 and to assist in expanding our growing program of 80 active athletes. Prior coaching experience and knowledge of aquatic/swim team programs is required.

LAC PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club, part of North Texas Swimming, is looking for qualified candidates to fill some part-time roles as assistant coaches. The candidates will be coaching age group swimmers in, at least, 3 workouts per week. Practices will be focused on technique and making the swimmers more efficient as they continue to develop in the sport.

LIFE GUARD

Assists Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and other guests at our beautiful, clean heated indoor therapy pool year-round at our Maumee Campus while monitoring the activity in swimming area to prevent accidents.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL-TIME

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. Prime has 100 swimmers on roster and operates in an outdoor, structure covered, 25 meter pool during the short course season and an outdoor 50 meter pool during the long course season.

PROFESSIONAL COACH I & II

Elmwood Sharks, a USA Swimming team in suburban New Orleans and owned by Ochsner Fitness Center, is seeking assistant coaches. Assistant coaches are needed for our competitive and non-competitive groups. Hours needed are approximately 4:00-6:45pm Mon-Fri with some weekend responsibilities throughout the year. Opportunities for coaching 2-3 days/week or additional responsibilities may be available.

HEAD MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). Ashland University offers a comprehensive 24-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Assist the Head Coach with all aspects of the Swimming and Diving program.

HEAD DIVE COACH

Reporting to the President and Executive Director, the Head Dive Coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the RBAC’s year-round dive program, including providing and coordinating high quality coaching of athletes ranging ability from beginner to elite levels.

HEAD SITE COACH

Manage a site for Arizona Dolphins, this includes running practice, managing a 3 coach staff on site. Coach will be working with the head coach to develop schedules for practice and meets.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The assistant coach is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by

the Head Coach.

LAKE MONSTERS HEAD COACH

The Head Coach of the Lake Monsters Swim Team will be focused on supporting the mission of the Lake Monsters Swim Team and Mission Valley Aquatics. The mission is to create a sustainable, year-round, family-oriented, USA Swimming competitive swim team program at the Mission Valley Aquatic Center.

SWIMSWAM CONTRACT WRITERS

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team! All writers are paid. Students welcome. All positions are remote.

NITRO SWIMMING SEEKS PERFORMANCE/AGE GROUP COACH

This doesn’t happen often, but Nitro Swimming is looking to add one high quality Swimming Coach to our USA Coaching staff at our Bee Cave, Texas location. We are looking to fill the position sooner rather than later, but will not settle until we find the RIGHT person.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community. Cavalier Aquatics is a highly respected team for its ability to develop national-level swimmers while also providing a fun, educational environment for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

NATIONAL HEAD COACH

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for an experienced and visionary National Head Coach to lead our elite high performance swimmers to global success.

ASSISTANT COACH MENS AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR – MALAYSIA SWIMMING

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for a visionary Technical Director to lead the

holistic development of swimming in Malaysia.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN & WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The Assistant Coach will serve the swim and dive program as on deck swim and dryland coach as assigned, and assist the Head Coach in the planning, administering, and evaluating of various aspects of the operations of the Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive program.

HEAD COACH-WAUNAKEE WAVE SWIM TEAM

In addition to coaching experience, the Head Coach role requires leadership qualities, interpersonal skills, and working with the volunteer parent Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Old Dominion University Athletics in Norfolk, Virginia is hiring an Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all aspects of running a NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program. Duties include but not limited to: managing talent assessment and recruitment of qualified student-athletes, monitoring student-athlete academic progress.

COMPETITIVE SWIM ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

COMPETITIVE SWIM ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

