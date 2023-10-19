Wisconsin’s Dominik Mark Torok Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
So. – Budapest, Hungary – Ferencvarosi Sport Altalanos Iskola Es Gimnazium
• Claimed three wins in the Badgers’ season debut
• Posted winning efforts in the 200 Breast (1:58.0), 200 Fly (1:45.14) and 200 IM (1:48.25)
• Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award.
• Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Ben Weingand (Feb. 8, 2023)
Men’s Diver of the Week
YuTong Wang, Minnesota
Fr. – Beijing, China – Beijing Diving Club
• Swept the 1- and 3-meter diving events in his collegiate debut
• Scores of 379.15 (1-Meter) and 433.30 (3-Meter) achieved NCAA Zone Qualifying scores.
• Garners his first Diver of the Week award
• Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Drew Bennett (Jan. 11, 2023)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota
Rome, Italy – Canottieri Tevere Remo
• Scored a pair of individual wins and two relay victories in his collegiate debut
• Won the 100 Free and 100 Back in 45.08 and 48.52, respectively
• Assisted in the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay
• Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
• Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Drew Bennett (Jan. 11, 2023)
2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 18
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota