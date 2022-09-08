Do You Love Swimming? See 3,895 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,895 Swim Jobs.

Hamilton Aquatics Seeks Head Performance Age Group Coach

We are looking for an enthusiastic full-time Head Performance Age Group Coach to be based in Dubai, UAE. If you are looking to develop your career in coaching, this is the right job for you. Apply now to join our growing and passionate team!

Varsity Swim Coach Opportunity, Radnor High School

Radnor High School, 130 King of Prussia Road, Wayne, Radnor, PA 19087. Radnor High School is a school with high values, strong academic and athletic communities and a reputation that is recognized most recently for being the #3 ranked Pennsylvania high school according to U.S. News and World Report.

Co Head Coach – Campolindo Cababa Club Recreational Swim Team

The Campolindo Cabana Club (CCC) Swim team is seeking a Co-Head Coach for the 2022-23 swim season. The age groups would include 11-18 year old recreational swimmers. The CCC Swim Team is located in Moraga and is part of the Orinda Moraga Pool Association, one of the premier recreational swim leagues in California. This community based team was established in 1968. The team currently has 160+ members, along with an additional 40 children that participate in our Learn to Swim program and Mini Marlins Program.

Head Coach

Vacaville Swim Club, a 501 (C) (3) swim organization located in Vacaville, California (since 1965) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Coach. Currently Vacaville Swim Club has approximately 220 swimmers in our year-round program. The goal of our team is to provide our community an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve “Success at Every Level”.

Commercial and Facility Sales Manager

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Marketing Specialist

Lead Age Group Coach

Arizona Dolphins is a quickly rising team in Phoenix, Arizona. We operate out of two pools and service 220 swimmers. Arizona Dolphins has moved through the VCC ranking starting from 805 in 2019 to 326 in 2022 with aspirations of top 200 in the near future.

MSA SWIM SENIOR DEV COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Senior and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 13 and Overs swimmers, but may assist some with 12 and Under practices. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

Part Time Age Group Coach

Temecula Swim Club (TMEC) is looking for a Part Time Assistant Coach to bring on to our amazing staff.

The ideal candidate will be coaching practice Monday – Friday in the late afternoons/evenings. Possibility of coaching on Saturdays and at meets as well in the future.

The ideal candidate will help out with everything from our “Stroke School”, to potentially having their own Age Group Group on our team depending on availability, experience, needs of the club, etc.

Assistant Swimming Coach — Amherst College

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

Age Group Coach

Aquatex Swim Team in Round Rock, TX, is searching for two age-group coaches to assist with our age group programs. An Assistant Head Coach, and an Assistant Coach.

Assistant Coach – Part Time

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a part-time assistant coach. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

Assistant Coaches

Established in 1998, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, a level 2 USA swim club, has openings for strong, energetic, and dynamic Assistant Coaches for our USA Swimming team. Located to the east of Memphis in Collierville, Tennessee, MTAC is comprised of aquatic athletes from novice to Junior National qualifiers, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years.

La Mirada Armada Seeks Sr Assistant Swimming Coach

The Senior Assistant Coach for the La Mirada Armada shall supervise and direct the Senior 2 athletes in our program. There will be a substantial amount of coordination with the National and Senior 1 groups of the program. The Senior 2 coach will make all group and training assignments, make all assistant coaching assignments and schedule all meets assignments for athletes and coaches. The Senior 2 coach shall also be responsible for all administrative responsibilities connected to operation of their group. The Senior 2 Armada coach will be responsible for certain travel meets each season, Futures, Sectionals and down.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach – Keiser University

4x Men’s NAIA National Champions (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

1x Women’s NAIA National Champion (2022)

132 NAIA All-American Men’s swimmers and 93 Women’s NAIA All-Americans

Keiser University captured the 2021 NAIA Learfield Directors’ Cup

Swim Coach

Coaching Job Description: As Coach, develop and implement the logistical and administrative aspects of the Nampa Swim Team.

Site Lead Coach

Cascade Swim Club (CSC) is searching for energetic Site Lead Coaches to work with Age Group swimmers. Site Lead Coaches are the primary instructional coach for a site. Our coaches are passionate about igniting a love for the sport, developing swimmers to reach their goals, encouraging team spirit and fostering good sportsmanship.

Devon Preparatory School Seeks Swimming Coach

Devon Preparatory School, a Catholic, college preparatory school for young men in grade six to twelve, is seeking a Swimming Coach to join our Athletics Department- immediately.

Aquatics Director

Min annual salary: $58,500

The Aquatics Director under the direction of the Executive Director is responsible for organizing and implementing diverse and safe swim program, which will incorporate large group and individual activities, swim lessons for all ages and promote program participation.

China Shanghai Swimming Team Coach Recruitment

Have elite athlete training background with a historical result of top three in the Olympic Games or world championships (as an athlete); or have elite athlete training experience as a coach, with a historical result of coaching athletes won the Olympic top 3 or world championship top 3.

Strong career/vocational stability as willing to work in Shanghai for long term.

Enthusiasm to develop with Shanghai Swimming Team and be capable of managing and taking charge of youth swimming training.

Salary: The monthly salary is 8000 US dollars (after tax).

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

Sailfish Aquatics, Part Time Coach

Sailfish Aquatics, a 591(c)3 non-profit organization, Bronze Medal and Level 2 club, is searching for aspiring Age Group and/or Senior level coaches at our Concord, NC location. We are looking for a coach/coaches who can support our club’s mission of building excellence in youth and community through competitive swimming. These positions require candidates to have excellent communication, teaching and people skills.

Swim coach

We are a local swim team which has multiple locations in DMV area. We have both swim school and swim team now want to hire some coaches to help us growing up more. Anyone who has experience in swimming or coaching, and has passion to be with kids, feel free to contact us.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach, Seattle University

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

Head Age Group Coach

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

Academy at the Lakes Prep School in Search of Swim Coach

Academy at the Lakes, a college preparatory school in Land O’ Lakes, FL is in search of a head swim coach. Potential coach would be responsible for coaching our High School swim team (Grades 6-12).

NYU Assistant Swim Coach & Natatorium Manager

Assist with day-to-day management of the brand new 181 Mercer Athletic Facility and or the Palladium Natatorium operations, including scheduling, maintenance, event management and pool safety procedures. Hire, train and supervise administrative/professional staff as well as casual and student lifeguard and natatorium management staff; supervise service employees. Serve as assistant coach for the University’s swim team.

Pool Manager Needed In Seward Alaska, Home of Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby!

See Job Description: https://www.applitrack.com/ kpbsd/onlineapp/1BrowseFile. aspx?id=94700

Corporate Controller

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and a leading U.S. ecommerce retailer. Spiraledge operates through two primary online stores SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga.com. Headquarters are located in Campbell, California with offices in Massachusetts, Ohio and Vietnam. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Head Swimming and Diving Coach

The Head Swimming and Diving coach is responsible for all aspects of the University of Mary’s NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving program, including strategic planning, budgeting, recruitment, personnel management, and campus and community relations.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH- VIRGINIA GATORS IN BEAUTIFUL ROANOKE, VA

The Virginia Gators, located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking inspiring, energetic applicants for an Assistant Head Coach position. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke boasts affordable living in a cultured Metro-Mountain community. You’ll love our vibrant downtown and the exciting opportunities for outdoor recreation- hiking/biking trails on the Blue Ridge Parking, boating on Smith Mountain Lake, and much more.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Ridgewood YMCA is seeking to hire a head coach for its competitive swimming program. The Ridgewood YMCA Breakers have a tradition of excellence competing at the local, regional and national level within both the YMCA dual meet league organizations and USA Swimming.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ReadyGoSwim is currently seeking a part time Swim Instructor position to teach swim lessons at our location in Round Rock. This is a great opportunity for an individual seeking a flexible schedule in a growing company and community.

HEAD COACH: WALNUT COUNTRY SWIM TEAM

The Walnut Country Swim Team (Stingrays) is currently seeking to hire a new Head Coach for the 2023 Summer Recreational Swim Season and preseason. All interested applicants should apply via email to [email protected] and [email protected]. Please include an up-to-date resume and a brief biography about you and your experience in the swim world. See below for further information. Thank you for your interest and Go Stingrays.

SWIM STREAMLINE (SSAN) SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD SENIOR & AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic FULL TIME LEAD SENIOR & AGE GROUP with benefits. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

SENIOR COACH

The senior performance group coach will serve as a lead to a senior performance group as well as a lead/assistant group coach within the age group program. As a senior performance coach they will be integral in seasonal planning and execution of the training program in coordination with the Head Coach and senior coaching staff including workout design, goal setting, dryland, and mental skills training

FULL TIME COACH

Aiken-Augusta Swim League is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time assistant coach position, working with our Senior and Junior squads. ASL is looking for coaches who enjoy helping young athletes find their love for swimming, fostering a TEAM environment and working with the larger swim community as a whole. For the second straight fall, we have over 100 new athletes to the program, and are looking to grow the staff along with the athletes!

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING PART-TIME COACH AT SUNSET BLUFFS LOCATION

Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for a coach to work with our Age Group athletes at our Sunset Bluffs location in Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs. This is a unique opportunity to develop a new site along with the Site Lead Coach.

HEAD COACH OF THE MCLEAN MARLINS

McLean Swim and Tennis Association (MSTA) is seeking a high-energy, kid-friendly, established and experienced Head Coach for its McLean Marlins summer swim team! With almost 300 swimmers of all capabilities, the Marlins recently went 5-0 and won Division II (including the relay carnival) in the Northern Virginia Swim League (NVSL).

ASPIRING SWIM COACH – FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME

The South Carolina Swim Club (SCSC), a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is searching for aspiring swim coaches to support our club’s philosophy and create an environment that uses the sport of swimming to mold great people. The program of 300+ swimmers operates out of 3 pools in the greater Charleston, SC area; 1x 50-meter pool and 2x 25-yards pools.

UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach – Swimming teaches and instructs student-athletes how to perform in their sport, including sport-related fundamentals, skills, team concepts, and safety practices.

WESTSIDE AQUATICS FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

This position is based in Pacific Palisades, CA, and reports to the Head Coach. You will be the day-to-day coach for selected groups and will assist as needed for other groups. You will be expected to attend meets as they occur for your groups, which is typically once a month in the Greater Los Angeles area. You will also be the primary liaison for parents of your swimmers.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Parkway Swim Club is searching for a Head Developmental Coach. Candidates should be highly energetic with a passion for the sport. Parkway Swim Club is located in St. Louis, MO. This position has full benefits, including retirement.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – VERNON HILLS SWIM TEAM

Work with young swimmers of different abilities on the weekly basis to teach strong technical and training skills. Ages are primarily between the age of 8 and 13 with group sizes ranging from 15-20 dependent on position. As the first coach many of the developmental athletes the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun.

RACE AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

RACE Aquatics is seeking a qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Coach for USA Swimming Club Team and High School programs. RACE is a USA Swim Club founded in 2007 and is part of Kentucky Swimming LSC.

PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

Asheville School seeks a dynamic, experienced coach for its USA Swimming and NC Independent High School teams. With responsibility for training the top tier swimmers on a growing team, this position offers the opportunity to grow the club and high school programs. Reporting to the Athletic Director, this position oversees 1-2 coaches and manages a six-lane 25 yard pool.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Primary responsibilities are to assist in the administration and coaching of the men’s and women’s swimming programs, which encompasses approximately 70 male and female student athletes. Duties include coaching at both practice and meet competition, recruitment of prospective student athletes on and off the Boston College campus, supervision of strength and conditioning program, and general administrative tasks such as expense reports, recruiting database, NCAA Compliance logs and forms.

Sandpipers of Nevada – Full Time Senior Coach

The Sandpipers of Nevada is seeking an energized coach who is willing to learn the Sandpiper training & planning methodology to coach a Senior Level training group. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and a career in coaching, with strong communication and customer service skills, and who is dedicated to developing each athlete into successful swimmers.

