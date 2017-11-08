Distance Freestyler Michael Draves Makes Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Middleton, Wisconsin’s Michael Draves has verbally committed to Indiana University for 2018-19, according to wisca.net (Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association). Draves is a senior at Middleton High School; he finished second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free at the 2017 WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium last February. He was a member of the Middleton relays that finished seventh in the 4×100 free and ninth in the 4×50 free. The prior season he’d been second in the 500 and seventh in the 200, and had swum on Middleton’s two freestyle relays.

Draves swims year-round for Badger Aquatics Club. After high school season he competed at the Wisconsin Swimming 13&O State Short Course Championships and finished in the top 8 in all his events: 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly. He had an even better long-course season. At the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship, he competed in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly, and improved his best LCM times in the 100/200/400 free, 50/100 back, and 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:40.87

500 free – 4:30.63

1000 free – 9:23.99

1650 free – 15:50.87

100 fly – 51.04

200 fly – 1:52.18

Also giving verbal commitments to the Hoosiers for 2018-19 are Andrew Couchon, Ben McDade, Brandon Hamblin, Jack Franzman, Michael Brinegar, Mikey Calvillo, and Zach Cook.

