Minnesota HS Record-holder Ben McDade Gives Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Ben McDade from Monona, Wisconsin has announced via social media that he intends to swim at Indiana University in 2018-19. He will enter the class of 2022 with Andrew Couchon, Brandon Hamblin, Jack Franzman, Michael Brinegar, Mikey Calvillo, and Zach Cook, all of whom have also made verbal commitments to the Hoosiers.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Indiana University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the years. Go Hoosiers!! 🔴⚪️”

McDade is a senior at Monona Grove High School, the Wisconsin Boys Division 2 High School State Champions for the last three years in a row. In that time McDade has never lost an individual event at the state tournament, and has etched his name in the record books three times. As a freshman he led Monona Grove to the D2 team title with narrow victories in the 200 free (1:42.50), 500 free (4:37.04), and 400 free relay (he split 47.07). The next year he repeated in the 200 (1:40.61) and 500 (4:30.12), this time setting the Wisconsin state record in the latter. He also anchored the 200 free relay (20.87) and 400 free relay (46.02), both of which took first place; the 200 free relay broke the state record by 1/100. In 2017, now a junior, McDade three-peated in the 200 (1:39.67) and 500 (4:28.83), lowering his own state record in the 500. This time he swam breast on the medley relay (26.35); Monona Grove won the event but missed the state record by 1/100. He also anchored the winning 400 free relay (45.90), which was just .16 off the state record.

In club swimming he represents Badger Aquatics Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, he competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 200 free, 400 free (placed 7th), 800 free (16th), 1500 free, 200 IM and 400 IM. His LCM season produced lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.67

500 free – 4:28.24

1000 free – 9:14.82

400 IM – 3:57.71

200 IM – 1:52.61

