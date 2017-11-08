IMer/Butterflyer McKayla Sanchez Commits to Denver

McKayla Sanchez of Temecula, California has verbally committed to swim for the University of Denver next year. She will join Virginia’s Livi Schmid in the Pioneers’ class of 2022.

“I know that the focus on both academics and athletics at Denver will allow me to succeed in and out of the pool. The campus, coaches, and team were a perfect fit and I can’t wait to spend the next four years in Denver!!”

Sanchez is a senior at Temecula Valley High School. At the most recent CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships, she placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:04.75) and 12th in the 100 fly (56.78), and split 30.40 on the breaststroke leg of the TVHS medley relay. She qualified for the California State Meet in both individual events, and went on to finish 17th in the IM (as the result of a three-way swim-off for 15th and 16th) with a lifetime best of 2:04.12. In the 100 fly she finished 29th with 56.98. In club swimming she was a B finalist in the 200 IM and a C finalist in the 400 IM at Santa Clara Futures this summer.

Sanchez’s top SCY times would have scored at the 2017 Summit League Championships in the A finals of the 200/400 IM, 100/200 fly, and 200 breast.

200 IM – 2:04.12

400 IM – 4:23.11

100 fly – 55.73

200 fly – 2:03.92

200 breast 2:20.07

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].