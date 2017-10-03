Carmel’s Andrew Couchon to Remain In State With Verbal to Hoosiers

Andrew Couchon, a senior at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2018-19. As such he will join a class of 2022 that also includes verbal commits Brandon Hamblin, Jack Franzman, Michael Brinegar, Mikey Calvillo, and Zach Cook.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I chose IU because it offers an unrivaled mix of excellence both in the classroom and on the pool deck. Not only that, but the campus and the team just made me feel at home. Go Hoosiers!”

Couchon specializes in freestyle and breaststroke. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he was runner-up in the 50 free (20.41) and placed third in the 100 free (45.27) at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championship. He anchored Carmel’s runner-up 200 medley relay in 20.16, and led off their state record-breaking 200 free relay in 20.68.

Swimming for Carmel Swim Club at 2016 Winter Juniors East, Couchon competed in the 50/100 free and 100/200 breast, earning lifetime bests in both breaststrokes. He was a finalist in both the 50 free and 100 breast at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, where he took home PBs in the 100 free (52.72) and 100 breast (1:04.63).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.41

100 free – 45.27

100 breast – 56.89

200 breast – 2:06.14

