Avery Gambill of SwimMAC Verbally Commits to UNC Wilmington

Avery Gambill, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Huntersville, North Carolina, has verbally committed to swim for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington beginning next fall.

“I am extremely excited and incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at University of North Carolina at Wilmington! #Dubs #WingsUp”

Gambill swims for North Mecklenburg High School and SwimMAC Carolina. At the 2017 NCHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships, he placed seventh in the 200 free (1:42.64) and fourth in the 500 free (4:36.42). He then went on to explode in long course season, improving his times in all his events by rather significant amounts compared to a year ago. At Athens Sectionals in July, Gambill finaled in the 200 IM (-10.2 seconds year-over-year) and 200 free (-1.6 y/y); he also dropped in the 400 free (-4.1 y/y) and 50 free (-.8 y/y). At Futures he dropped 1.5 in the 100 free, and at Speedo Junior Nationals he went 4 seconds faster in the 100 fly than he’d been a year ago.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:33.22

200 free – 1:40.83

200 IM – 1:53.43

100 breast – 58.03

Extremely excited and incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at UNC Wilmington! pic.twitter.com/AmTq7PY5dn — avery (@AveryGambill) September 29, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].