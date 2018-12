Mundial Hangzhou: Daiya Seto le roba el récord mundial a Le Clos en 200 mariposa

2018 SC Worlds: Day One Finals Live Recap The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.

4×100 Maschile USA Record Del Mondo-Record Italiano Per Gli Azzurri CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Hangzhou (Cina) Swimswam Italia Guida Sito web dell’evento Programma Gare…

Miho Teramura Lowers Japanese 50 Breast Record Again In Swim-Off Miho Teramura reset her Japanese Record once again in the women’s 50 breast swim-off.

Brazilians Lower South American 400 Free Relay Record Twice The Brazilian men broke the South American Record in the 400 free relay in both prelims and finals.

Russian Men Break European Record In 400 Free Relay Vlad Morozov had the fastest split in the field (45.06) as the Russians broke the European Record in the 400 free relay and won silver in Hangzhou.