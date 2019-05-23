Conor Dwyer No Longer on Latest World Championships Roster

It appears that Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer will not be representing the USA at this summer’s World Championships after all, as his name no longer appears on an updated roster posted to the USA Swimming website with a date of May 1st.

Dwyer, now 30 years-old, qualified for the 4×200 free relay with his 1:46.08 effort at last summer’s USA Nationals, which served as the qualifying meet for both last summer’s Pan Pacific Championships and this summer’s international meets. While Dwyer’s social media seems to indicate that he’s been more focused on traveling than training as of late, that also appeared to the case last year, but he still managed to put up the 4th-fastest time by an American swimmer last year.

SwimSwam reached out both to Dwyer and USA Swimming to see if there was any explanation as to why Dwyer is no longer on the roster, but did not receive a response to either inquiry. While Dwyer hasn’t raced at all since last summer, according to the SWIMS database, he does appear in the USADA testing database, indicating that he has not officially retired.

With Dwyer out, Jack Conger who had already made the team for the 100 fly, now has the 4×200 free relay listed as one of his events. He finished 6th in the 200 free at Nationals with a 1:47.45, but was “bumped” out of officially making the team for that event when Zach Apple popped a 1:46.78 in the B-final at Pan Pacs. While Conger theoretically could’ve been considered for the relay team anyway — he has a lifetime best of 1:45.77 from the 2016 Olympic Trials, and also split a 1:45 on the relay at 2017 Worlds — and all relays are selected by the coaching staff.

It’s also worth noting that three swimmer who have had health issues this year — Nathan Adrian, Jack LeVant, and Grant Shoutlts — all still show up on the updated roster, which indicates it’s at least possible, if not likely, that all three will swim this summer.

While USA Swimming hasn’t posted updated rosters for Pan American Games or the World University Games directly on its website, a web search turned new rosters for both events.

Hellen Moffitt no longer appears on the updated Pan American Games roster. She was initially selected for the 100 fly. Instead, Ali DeLoof is now listed for the 100 back. Additionally, Andrew Abruzzo now appears for the 1500 free. Only one swimmer, True Sweetser, was slated to swim the 1500 free on the initial roster.

The only change on the new World University Games roster is that Devin Nowicki is out and that Ian Finnerty has been added to the roster. This is no surprise, as Nowicki told SwimSwam that he was no longer enrolled in college and had told USA Swimming that he was ineligible for WUGs.