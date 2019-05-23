Neil Caskey Tabbed as First Assistant Hire Under Stanford’s Schemmel

University of Wisconsin assistant coach of four seasons Neil Caskey will join the Stanford men’s staff as an assistant under new head coach Dan Schemmel, the school announced Thursday.

“I would like to thank both Dan Schemmel and sport administrator Tommy Gray for providing me with this phenomenal opportunity to join the program,” Caskey said in Stanford’s release. “Dan has always been someone I have had a tremendous amount of respect for both as a coach and as a person. He has one of the most brilliant minds in our sport, brings a contagious enthusiasm to the pool each day and I can’t wait to get to work with him on The Farm.”

Caskey assisted the Wisconsin men’s and women’s programs under head coach Whitney Hite, as well Yuri Suguiyama, who took the program’s reigns last season.

In his own career at the University of Texas from 2008-2012, Caskey was a two-time NCAA champion on the 800 free relay and an eight-time All-American and eight-time Big 12 Conference champion. He graduated in 2013 with a bachelors’ degree in advertising, and now owns a masters’ degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from Wisconsin.

“I am elated to have Neil join us on The Farm,” Schemmel said. “We spent three seasons together at Wisconsin and I witnessed firsthand his character, passion and knowledge of the sport. Neil brings a wealth of experience in what it takes to be elite but, more importantly, is an outstanding individual that will be a great role model for our student-athletes. He is going to help us achieve special things in the coming years.”

The Cardinal won back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2016 and 2017 after a four-year title hiatus but fell to recent national champion Cal by a wide margin in 2018 and 2019.

Schemmel was announced as the Stanford men’s new head coach May 14, taking over for Ted Knapp, who stepped down after 35 years with the program and seven as head coach. He comes to Palo Alto from the University of Hawai’i, where he headed the program for three seasons. Prior to Hawai’i, Schemmel was an assistant for five seasons at Wisconsin, and before that, was as an assistant at Michigan State, his alma mater (c/o 2008).