Practice + Pancakes: IU Breaststroke Clinic

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

We all saw how the Indiana Hoosiers breaststroke crew looked at the Pro Swim in Bloomington. If you didn’t… you should probably go look. Sure, a group of them were rested and shaved. However, 59.2 in the 100 and a lifetime best in the 200 for Cody Miller, as well as 2:20 in the 200 for Annie Lazor (making her the 9th fastest performer IN HISTORY), means one thing. IU breaststroke is doing something right.

We went to go film their practice the day after the meet, admittedly expecting to get more of a laid back, recovery type of practice. Lucky for us, Indiana doesn’t really do “that kind of thing”. Sure, they did have a more technique focused practice. Also of note, they still hit 6k. The technique-centric workout that we got to see was all about breaststroke; more specifically, it was all about all the parts of breaststroke. You’ll see Ray break down a lot of components of the stroke in the video, but some quick highlights include: