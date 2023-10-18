Colorado State’s Lucy Matheson Named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado State senior Lucy Matheson has been tabbed as the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week. New Mexico’s Alice English has been named the MW Diver of the Week. Colorado State freshman Tess Whineray has been selected as the MW Swim & Dive Freshman of the Week.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

LUCY MATHESON, COLORADO STATE

Senior, Longmont, Colorado / Longmont HS

Helped the Rams to dual wins over Air Force and New Mexico in a two-day meet at home.

Of her three individual events, placed first in two and second in one, along with helping four relay teams to first-place finishes.

Took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.19.

Registered another win in the 200-yard butterfly, clocking in at 2:04.45.

In the 50-yard fly, placed second with a time of 25.47.

Swam legs in four relays that clocked winning times during the two-day dual event: the 200-yard free (1:35.26), 400-yard free (3:29.78), 200-yard medley (1:44.0), and 400-yard medley (3:48.04).

DIVER OF THE WEEK

ALICE ENGLISH, NEW MEXICO

Freshman, Saline, Michigan / Saline HS

Won both the 3-meter and 1-meter dives against Air Force and Colorado State in Fort Collins, outscoring eight other divers in both events.

In her first collegiate event, she scored a 281.8 for a first-place finish in the 1-meter dive.

In the 3-meter dive, she placed first with a score of 250.3.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

TESS WHINERAY, COLORADO STATE

Swimmer, Auckland, New Zealand / Western Springs College